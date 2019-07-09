Global $8 Bn Camel Dairy Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camel Dairy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the global market for camel dairy products reached a value of US$ 5.64 Billion growing at a CAGR of 3.89% during 2011-2018.

The global camel dairy market is currently being catalysed by its numerous health benefits. The price of camel milk is significantly higher compared to traditional cow milk, owing to the fact that camel milk production is lower than cow milk, and camel breeding costs are also higher compared to that of cows. Its immense health benefits, however, significantly outweigh the higher prices.



Camel milk has several times more iron and vitamin C compared to cow's milk. Morever, camel's milk is lower in cholesterol, fat and has a higher quantity of proteins. Medical research has also suggested that camel milk created a positive impact on children with autism to live a better life. Individuals with lactose intolerance were also found to cope with camel milk much better compared to cows milk. Driven by these nutrient rich features, camel dairy products have been slowly gaining popularity across the world.



Manufacturers of camel dairy products are also diversyfing the range and flavours of products that can be made from camels Milk. Popular products include fresh milk, flavoured milk, laban, cheese, ice-cream, yoghurt, milk powder, infant formulae, etc.



Looking forward, we expect the global camel dairy market to grow at a CAGR of 8.01% during 2019-2024 reaching levels worth more than US$ 8 Billion by 2024.



Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented as raw camel milk, pasteurized camel milk, flavoured camel milk, camel milk cheese, camel milk yoghurt, camel milk laban, camel milk ghee, camel milk ice cream, camel milk powder, camel milk infant formula and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, speciality stores, online stores and others.

Based on the packaging type, the market has been segmented as cartons, bottles, cans, jars and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Middle East , Africa , Asia , Oceania and Rest of the world.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global camel dairy market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global camel dairy market?

What are the major packaging types in the global camel dairy market?

What are the key product types in the global camel dairy market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global camel dairy market?

What are the price trends of camel milk?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global camel dairy industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global camel dairy industry?

What is the structure of the global camel dairy market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global camel dairy market?

