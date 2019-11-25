Global $826B+ Smart Cities Market Forecast Study, 2024F - Analysis by Focus Areas, Smart Transportation, Smart Buildings, Smart Utilities, Smart Citizen Services & Regions
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart cities market was worth US$ 312.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 826.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.6% during 2019-2024.
Rapidly increasing population, hyper-urbanization and globalization are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. The establishment of smart cities aids in utilizing technologies and connected data sensors to ensure quality economic and environmental development. Furthermore, rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions is another factor providing a boost to the market growth.
The governments of both developed and emerging nations are implementing policies and regulations for the deployment of cloud-based services to develop, facilitate and track their smart city initiatives. Additionally, the utilization of AI-based CCTV cameras for facial recognition, sensors for smart parking assistance and smart traffic management systems are creating lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers in the industry. Also, intensifying urban migration and the rise in unplanned development is further catalyzing the need for smart cities worldwide.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB, Cisco Systems, Alphabet, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, Siemens AG, Huawei, Intel, GE, Ericsson, Toshiba Corporation, Honeywell, AT&T, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global smart cities market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global smart cities industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the focus area?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the smart transportation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the smart building?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the smart utilities?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the smart citizen service?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smart cities industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smart cities industry?
- What is the structure of the global smart cities industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global smart cities industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Smart City Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Focus Area
5.4 Market Breakup by Smart Transportation
5.5 Market Breakup by Smart Buildings
5.6 Market Breakup by Smart Utilities
5.7 Market Breakup by Smart Citizen Services
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Focus Area
6.1 Smart Transportation
6.2 Smart Buildings
6.3 Smart Utilities
6.4 Smart Citizen Services
7 Market Breakup by Smart Transportation
7.1 Smart Ticketing
7.2 Traffic Management System
7.3 Passenger Information Management System
7.4 Freight Information System
7.5 Connected Vehicles
7.6 Others
8 Market Breakup by Smart Buildings
8.1 Building Energy Optimization
8.2 Emergency Management System
8.3 Parking Management System
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Smart Utilities
9.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure
9.2 Distribution Management System
9.3 Substation Automation
8.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Smart Citizen Services
10.1 Smart Education
10.2 Smart Healthcare
10.3 Smart Public Safety
10.4 Smart Street Lighting
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Europe
11.2 North America
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 ABB
16.3.2 Cisco Systems
16.3.3 Alphabet
16.3.4 IBM
16.3.5 Microsoft
16.3.6 Oracle
16.3.7 Schneider Electric
16.3.8 Hitachi
16.3.9 Siemens AG
16.3.10 Huawei
16.3.11 Intel
16.3.12 GE
16.3.13 Ericsson
16.3.14 Toshiba Corporation
16.3.15 Honeywell
16.3.16 AT&T
