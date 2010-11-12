Global $832 Million Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market to 2023: 3D Systems (US) is One of the Major Players in the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The biocompatible 3D printing materials market size is estimated to be USD 308.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 832.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 22.0% between 2018 and 2023.

The biocompatible 3D printing materials market size is estimated to be USD 308.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 832.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 22.0% between 2018 and 2023.

This growth is attributed to the increasing use of biocompatible 3D printing materials in medical applications such as implants & prosthesis, tissue engineering, and hearing aid among others.

The biocompatible 3D printing materials market has been segmented on the basis of type, form, application, and region. Based on type, the biocompatible 3D printing materials market has been classified into polymer, metal, and others including ceramic and bioink. Polymer is estimated to dominate the overall biocompatible 3D printing materials market between 2018 and 2023. Polymer materials are easily moldable and cheaper as compared to metal and bioink and hence are used largely in biocompatible 3D printing materials for various medical applications.

Based on form, the biocompatible 3D printing materials market has been classified into powder, liquid, and others including filament and pellet. The powder form is compatible with several 3D printers and hence is used in medical applications such as implants & prosthesis, tissue engineering, and surgical instruments.







Based on application, the biocompatible 3D printing materials market has been segmented into implants & prosthesis, prototyping & surgical guides, tissue engineering, hearing aids, and others. The implants & prosthesis application dominates the overall biocompatible 3D printing materials market. In the implants & prosthesis application, biocompatible 3D printing materials are prominently used as it provides superior surface geometry and increases the survival rate of implants & prosthetics.







North America is the largest biocompatible 3D printing materials market. The market in the region is driven by the presence of leading biocompatible 3D printing companies, including 3D systems (US), who are continually striving to increase their market share through innovation and expansion. Also, the government in North America has undertaken substantial research with regard to healthcare to reduce the cost of various medical applications.







3D Systems (US) is one of the major players in the biocompatible 3D printing materials market. The company is focused on expanding its market share by offering biocompatible 3D printing materials to various end users for demanding applications such as medical implants, medical tools, dental prosthesis, and surgical instruments.

