Global $855 Billion Bio-Refinery Product Market to 2026 with Neste Oil, Renewable Energy, Pacific Ethanol, UOP, Abengoa Bioenergy, and Valero Energy Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio-Refinery Product Market - By Type (Thermochemical and Biochemical), By Application (Biofuels, Biomaterials, Bulk Chemicals, and Pharmaceuticals & Food Additives), and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Bio-Refinery Product market is slated to accrue revenue worth nearly 855.16 (USD Billion) by 2026 and record the CAGR of about 9.3% over the period from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers assessment and analysis of the Bio-Refinery Product market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).

Market Growth Driving Factors



Introduction of strict laws addressing environmental issues and regulating the use of bio-fuels along with growing energy security concerns will embellish the business growth over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, surge in the promotional events for bio-based items across the globe is anticipated to generate new growth avenues for bio-refinery products industry over the forthcoming years.



Furthermore, small-scale producers of bio-refinery products will reinforce the growth of the industry over the years ahead. Moreover, easy availability of raw materials at reduced costs and oscillation in costs of fossil fuels will further drive the growth of bio-refinery products industry over the forecast period.



North American Market To Remain in Dominant Position Over 2020-2026



The market growth in the region over the forecast timeline can be credited to implementation of strict environmental laws by the authorities in the countries like the U.S. and Canada. In addition to this, presence of reputed players in these countries will further proliferate the growth of the bio-refinery products market over the years ahead.



Key players influencing the market growth include Neste Oil OYJ, Renewable Energy Group, Pacific Ethanol, UOP LLC, Abengoa Bioenergy Corp, and Valero Energy Corp.



The global bio-refinery product market is segmented as follows:



By type:

Biochemical

Thermochemical

By application:

Biofuel

Bulk chemicals

Biomaterial

Pharmaceuticals & food additives

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

