Global $86.9 Bn Avionics Market to 2025: Adoption of NG Flight Management Systems in Avionics with Safran, Curtiss-Wright, Esterline Technologies, Honeywell, Meggitt, Thales, and UTC Dominating

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Avionics Market by End User (OEM, Aftermarket), System (FMS, CNS, Health Monitoring, Electrical & Emergency and Software), Platform (Commercial, Military, Business Jets & General Aviation, Helicopters), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Avionics Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 68.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 86.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.86% During the Forecast Period

Adoption of next-generation flight management systems in avionics is expected to drive the avionics market growth.

In the last decade, unmanned aircraft (UA) were used in numerous defense as well as commercial applications. The increase in demand for their integration into the civil airspace has led to the development of dedicated automated solutions. For this purpose, NG-FMS have incorporated cooperative and non-cooperative Sense and Avoid (SAA) systems, which are the key technologies that aid UAVs to access non-segregated airspace.

Flight management systems in hardware system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Flight management systems in hardware system segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This system serves as the primary interface for the pilot and enhances flight planning operations. It also includes an aeronautical navigation database for controlled flight operations, which assists in increasing fuel and time efficiency by optimizing route plans for any airport, without the need for ground-based infrastructure.



Narrow-body aircraft (by platform) in commercial aviation segment is expected to lead the market for avionics during the forecast period.



Narrow-body aircraft is expected to be the largest commercial aviation platform segment during the forecast period. With the increase in air travel, the demand for narrow-body aircraft is expected to grow across the world. In today's competitive market, reliability, fuel efficiency, low maintenance & operating costs, and high-value returns have become a priority for aircraft operators. This has enhanced the scope for advancements in aircraft systems such as avionics.



The Asia Pacific avionics market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The avionics market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR market during the forecast period. Countries in this region are upgrading their capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of aircraft emergency & electrical systems. The rise in demand for low cost carriers (LCCs) in the Asia Pacific region is one of the factors driving the growth of the avionics market.

The avionics market comprises major solution providers such as Safran (France), Curtiss-Wright (US), Esterline Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), Meggitt (UK), Thales Group (France), and United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace) (US).





Market Dynamics



Drivers



Adoption of Next-Generation Flight Management Systems in Avionics

Growth in Retrofit Aircraft Market

Mandate for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Leading to High Demand for Avionics

ADS-B Mandate

Restraint

Increasing Vulnerability of Avionics to Cyberattacks

Opportunities

Increasing Use of Advanced Navigation and Surveillance Technologies for Avionics

Implementation of ACAS in General Aviation Aircraft

Challenges

High Manufacturing Cost of Components

Increased Complexity in Design of Embedded Systems for Military Applications

Company Profiles



Safran

Cobham

Curtiss-Wright

Esterline Technologies (Transdigm Inc.)

Honeywell

Meggitt

Thales Group

United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace)

GE Aviation

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

BAE Systems

Harris Corporation

Nucon Aerospace

Innovators

Avilution LLC

Waxwing Avionics

Airsuite Inc.

Uavionix Corporation

CCX Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ls72h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

