Global $87.5 Billion Lithium-ion Battery Market to 2027: Focus on Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy Storage System & Industrial Industries

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (LCO, LFP, NCA, LMO, LTO, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery market size is expected to reach USD 87.5 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 13.0%. Rising sales of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and variation in consumer preferences is expected to drive the market.

Lithium-ion Battery Market Report Highlights

The LMO product segment was valued over USD 5.3 billion in 2019

in 2019 Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a substantial rate throughout the forecast period. India is expected to account for the maximum market share in the Asia Pacific

region is projected to grow at a substantial rate throughout the forecast period. is expected to account for the maximum market share in the The Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) segment dominated the industry and accounted for 18.2% of total market revenue in 2019

In North America , the market is likely to display a moderate growth rate during the projected period

Improved usage of li-ion batteries in EVs, grid storage, and portable consumer electronics systems owed to its high safety level with high energy density is projected to drive market growth. These batteries are used in applications that can provide a high-energy-density solution and are lightweight. Thus, these batteries offer maximum energy density per weight and are frequently used in smartphones, computers, and HEVs.



In addition, technological advancements to decrease the weight and cost of the battery and to increase power output and efficiency are expected to enhance market expansion. Efficient distribution channels are likely to be an essential method for market players to attain a competitive advantage. The industrial application segment dominated the overall market and accounted for over 34.3% of the total revenue in 2019.



The energy storage system application segment is expected to witness an estimated CAGR of 13.8% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the advancements in solar PV and wind energy systems in countries, including China, Germany, and the United States. Asia Pacific accounted for 33.1% of the global market share in 2019. The region is likely to illustrate a substantial rise on account of the execution of government policies to promote EVs in China and India.



Encouraging incentives are taken by the government authorities, including the net metering system, have stimulated the installation of rooftop solar photovoltaic panels. Battery energy storage system is an integral part of rooftop solar panels for power generation process, as solar energy can be stored in the system can be used during the night. This, in turn, will subsequently drive the demand for lithium-ion batteries in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Definitions



Chapter 4. Lithium-Ion Battery Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1. Market Size and Growth Prospects

4.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Raw Material Trends

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

4.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

4.4.3. Opportunity Assessment

4.5. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.6. Regulatory Framework

4.7. Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.8. Impact of Corona Virus on Lithium-Ion Battery Market



Chapter 5. Lithium-Ion Battery Market Product Outlook

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

5.2. Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

5.3. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

5.4. Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

5.5. Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

5.6. Lithium Titanate (LTO)

5.7. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)



Chapter 6. Lithium-Ion Battery Market Application Outlook

6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2027 (Revenue, USD Billion)

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Consumer Electronics

6.4. Energy Storage System

6.5. Industrial



Chapter 7. Lithium-Ion Battery Regional Outlook

7.1. Lithium-Ion Battery Market, By Region, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

BYD Company Ltd.

A123 Systems LLC

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Huayu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Saft

Sony Corporation

Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2m5bcn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

