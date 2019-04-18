Global $88.9 Bn Specialty Generics Market to 2024 by Route of Administration, Indication, Distribution Channel, & Region

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Generics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty generics market reached a value of US$ 44.8 Billion in 2018

Specialty generics are generic versions of specialty drugs, once they get off-patent. These drugs are used to treat chronic or complex health conditions including cancer, autoimmune diseases, epilepsy, HIV, Hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc. Speciality generics are cost-effective as compared to their branded versions as they don't require costly development and marketing costs.

Compared to traditional generics, the speciality generics market is more concentrated with fewer players due to their complex manufacturing requirements, higher capital costs and relatively lower volumes as a result of smaller patient population. This results in lower price reduction compared to the branded drug and consequently higher margins compared to traditional generics. Speciality generics require special handling, administration, monitoring and generally need prior authorization to order them.

The global speciality generics market is currently being driven by several factors such as rising ageing population, patent expiration of a number of branded specialty drugs, increasing prevalence of various life-threatening diseases such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, HIV, etc., cost containment measures from healthcare providers, growth from emerging markets, etc.

Looking forward, the market value is further expected to reach US$ 88.9 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.9% during 2019-2024.

The global specialty generics market consists of numerous manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Akorn, Inc., Mylan N.V., Mallinckrodt, Sandoz International GmbH, Pfizer, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Apotex Corp., Endo International plc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global specialty generics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global specialty generics industry?

What is the breakup of the global specialty generics market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the global specialty generics market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the global specialty generics market based on the distribution channel?

\What are the various stages in the value chain of the global specialty generics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global specialty generics market?

What is the structure of the global specialty generics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global specialty generics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Specialty Generics Market: Introduction



5 Why are Specialty Generics So Lucrative?



6 Global Specialty Generics Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

6.4 Market Breakup by Indication

6.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.6 Market Breakup by Region

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

7.1 Injectable

7.2 Oral

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Indication

8.1 Oncology

8.2 Autoimmune Diseases

8.3 Infectious Diseases

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Retail Pharmacies

9.2 Specialty Pharmacies

9.3 Hospital Pharmacies



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries

11.3.2 Akorn, Inc.

11.3.3 Mylan N.V.

11.3.4 Mallinckrodt

11.3.5 Sandoz International GmbH

11.3.6 Pfizer, Inc.

11.3.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11.3.8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals

11.3.9 Apotex Corp.

11.3.10 Endo International plc.



