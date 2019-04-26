Global 8K Technology Market Report 2019: The Market Accounted for $2.05 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $68.13 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "8K technology - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 8K Technology market accounted for $2.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $68.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 47.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include monetary support by governments, progress in display technology and rising demand for larger-sized televisions with advanced resolution. However, limited 8K content availability is restraining market growth.

8K technology is being implemented in different resolutions and 8K is a higher resolution standard than 4K. The 8K is experiencing an increase in applications from different fields of applications such as healthcare & medical, entertainment and commercial industries.

Based on the product, television segment is expected to have significant growth in the overall 8K technology market. Clients are showing attention in large-screen TVs with better picture quality as they want theatre experience at home. By Geography, APAC is expected to hold a considerable market share during the forecast period. APAC is residence to major 8K product manufacturers. Companies in this region are boosting their construction and broadening their distribution.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global 8K Technology Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Projector

5.3 Monitor and Notebook

5.4 Professional Camera

5.5 Television

5.5.1 Display Technology

5.5.1.1 Light-Emitting Diode (LED)-Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

5.5.1.2 Quantum Dots (QD)-Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

5.5.1.3 Micro-Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

5.5.1.4 Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

5.6 Fulldome

5.7 Other Products



6 Global 8K Technology Market, By Resolution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 7680 x 4320 Resolution

6.3 8192 x 8192 Resolution

6.4 8192 x 5120 Resolution

6.5 8192 x 4320 Resolution



7 Global 8K Technology Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sports & Entertainment Industry

7.3 Consumer Electronics

7.4 Healthcare/Medical Industry

7.5 Fast Moving Consumer Goods Industry

7.6 Other Industries

7.6.1 Education

7.6.2 Corporate

7.6.3 Defense

7.6.4 Retail

7.6.5 Hospitality



8 Global 8K Technology Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Panasonic Corporation

10.2 Dell Technologies

10.3 Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

10.4 Samsung Electronics

10.5 Sharp Corporation

10.6 LG Electronics

10.7 Red Digital Cinema Camera Company

10.8 Sony

10.9 JVCKenwood

10.10 Canon Inc.

10.11 Digital Projection (Associate Company of Delta Group)

10.12 Hisense Co. Ltd.

10.13 TCL Corp

10.14 BOE Technology

10.15 Viewsonic

10.16 Ikegami Tsushinki Co. Ltd.



