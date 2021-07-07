Global $9.1 Billion Wi-Fi 6 Chipset Market to 2026 Featuring ASUSTeK Computer, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Intel, and Qualcomm Technologies

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wi-Fi 6 Chipset Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Wi-Fi 6 chipsets should grow from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $9.1 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% for the period of 2021-2026.

The report provides an overview of the global market for Wi-Fi 6 chipsets and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by end-use application, band, end-user, and region. Market values are estimated based on the total revenues of products and solutions offered by the companies.

Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax) is the most recent Wi-Fi specification standard, following Wi-Fi 5 (IEEE 802.11ac). Wi-Fi 6 provides faster speeds, better accessibility, better connectivity among multiple devices and higher bandwidth. It uses the 1 GHz to 6 GHz frequency range. Many sectors have already started receiving benefits from by utilizing Wi-Fi 6's lower power consumption to increase their use of IoT devices. Because these devices lack the battery capacity of larger devices, they will benefit from Wi-Fi 6's more efficient power regulations, which use fixed schedules.

The growing use of applications that require higher bandwidth. such as telemedicine, video surveillance and tracking systems, is expected to bring tremendous growth in the use of Wi-Fi 6 chipsets in the coming years. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has raised dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments has positively driven the demand for Wi-Fi 6 chipset in the coming future.

Reasons for Doing This Study

The rising implementation of advanced technologies such as IoT, cloud, and artificial intelligence (AI) is the outcome of the continuously growing demand for real-time processing on edge devices; the emergence of AI coprocessors for edge computing; reduced operational and data storage costs; the increased use of robotics- and technology-driven operations and processes, including the IoT, robotic process automation (RPA), predictive analytics, ML, and deep learning; the increase in investments in AI and machine learning (ML); the use of AI across industry verticals; and the growing trend of bringing your own device (BYOD) in many sectors.

This study was conducted to understand the current state of the Wi-Fi 6 chipset market and to attempt to measure its substantial growth trajectory. This study will serve as a guide and benchmark for the players in the Wi-Fi 6 chipset market as well as the end users. Decision-makers will find the information useful in developing business strategies and in identifying areas for R&D.

The Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry

Discussion on gaming industry's evolution and future of Wi-Fi 6 chipset and, characterization and quantification of market potential for Wi-Fi 6 Chipset by end-use application, end-user, band, configuration, and region

Description of OFDMA technology that allows the Wi-Fi 6 to talk with multiple devices at the same time and discussion on major advantages of Wi-Fi 6 over Wi-Fi 5

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players, including ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corp., and Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Evolution of Wi-Fi Industry

Wi-Fi 6 Ecosystem Analysis

Representation of Wi-Fi 6 Manufacturer in the Wi-Fi 6 Market

Wi-Fi 6 Configuration

Overview

MU-MIMO

SU-MIMO

Technology Use Cases

Smart Networking for Smart Homes

Industrial Applications

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact of COVID-19 on the Wi-Fi 6 Chipset Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End-Use Application

Overview

Consumer Devices

Gaming Devices

Networking Devices

Types of Networking Devices

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Band

Overview

Tri-band

Single- and Dual-Band

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Overview

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Retail and E-Commerce

Automotive

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

The Middle East

Africa

South America

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Market Ranking

Strategic Analysis

Product Launches

Collaborations and Partnerships

Acquisitions

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Accton Technology Corp.

Ale International

Aruba , A Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

, A Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Asustek Computer Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Celeno Communications Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Edimax Technology Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Mediatek Inc.

Netgear, Inc.

NXP Semiconductor N.V.

ON Semiconductor

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

TP-Link Corp. Ltd.

Ubiquiti Inc.

