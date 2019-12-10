Global $9.1Bn Bioadhesives Market Study, 2019-2024 - Increasing Demand for Environmentally-friendly Products

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioadhesives Market by Type (Plant Based, Animal Based), Application (Paper & Packaging, Construction, Woodworking, Personal care, Medical), Region (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioadhesives market size is projected to grow from USD 5.6 billion in 2019 to USD 9.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.0%, between 2019 and 2024.

The demand for bioadhesives, especially for green products, is increasing due to their use across varied applications in various vertical industrial segments. The rising need for improved performance, durability, and ease-of-use of eco-products are the key factors contributing to the growth of the bioadhesives industry. The market demand is led by regions, including Europe and North America.



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG (Germany), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., (US), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), EcoSynthetix (Canada), Arkema S.A. (France), DaniMer Scientific LLC (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), L.D. Davis Industries, Inc., (US), and Ingredion Incorporated (US)

The plant-based adhesives segment is expected to account for the larger share of the overall bioadhesives market during the forecast period.



The increasing demand from end-use industries as well as from consumers for sustainable products is the key factor that is expected to drive the bioadhesives market. Bioadhesives are safer on the environment as compared to its commercially available synthetic substitutes. With various research and development initiatives taken by product manufacturers as well as research institutes, various applications of bioadhesives have been discovered over the past few years.



The bioadhesives market in the medical application is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Improved and developing growth opportunities in emerging and growing markets of APAC is a vital driver of the future growth of the medical industry. It is projected that APAC's demand for medical equipment will increase in double digits in the next five years. This is due to an increase in health awareness and technological development in countries, including India, China, Japan, and South Korea. These are the vital parameters accounting for enhanced demand for bioadhesives from the medical industry.



APAC bioadhesives market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The APAC bioadhesives market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of APAC. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. This is due to the high economic growth rate, increasing standard of living, rise in disposable income, and a surge in construction, packaging, medical, personal care, and other industries.



This report provides detailed segmentation of the bioadhesives market based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the bioadhesives industry has been segmented into plant-based and animal-based bioadhesives. Based on application, the market has been segmented into Paper & Packaging, Construction, Woodworking, Personal Care, and Medical. Based on region, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



