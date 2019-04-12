Global $9.2 Bn Facial Cleanser Market to 2023 - Key Players are L'Oreal, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Shiseido, Kao, Clarins group, Amore Pacific, Beiersdorf, Estee Lauder

DUBLIN, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facial Cleanser Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global facial cleanser market is expected to reach an estimated $9.2 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2023.



The future of the facial cleanser market looks promising with opportunities in the personal care market. The major growth drivers for this market are increase in number of working women, increasing disposable income, and changing climatic conditions.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the facial cleanser industry, include use of hyaluronic acid and retinols for anti-aging properties, micellar waters for water management, cannabis skincare as antioxidants, and probiotic skincare for delivering good bacteria to the skin.



The report forecasts that personal use will remain the largest end use segment due to increasing awareness of customers on skincare. The commercial use segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of professional salons, parlors and increasing awareness for facial care.



Within the facial cleanser market, foam type facial cleanser will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better cleansing and moisturizing properties.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing population, increase in number of working women, increasing disposable income, and changing climatic conditions.

Some of the facial cleansers companies profiled in this report include L'Oreal, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Shiseido, Kao Corporation, Clarins group, Amore Pacific, Beiersdorf, estee Lauder and others.

Some of the features of Facial Cleanser Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global facial cleanser market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global facial cleanser market size by end use, product type, product form, skin characteristics, and gender in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global facial cleanser market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global facial cleanser market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the global facial cleanser market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Scope of the Report



Facial Cleanser Market by End-User [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2012-2023]:

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Facial Cleanser Market by Product Type [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2012-2023]:

Foam Type

No Foam type

Solvent Based

Collagen Type

Facial Cleanser Market by Product Form [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2017]:

Cream

Oil

Liquid

Others

Facial Cleanser Market by Skin Characteristics [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2012-2023]:

Oily skin

Dry Skin

Mixed Skin/All Skin Type

Sensitive Skin

Facial Cleanser Market by Gender [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2012-2023]:

Female

Male

Facial Cleanser Market by Region [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2012-2023]:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



The United Kingdom



France



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

The Rest of the World

Brazil



Argentina

Companies Mentioned



Amore Pacific Corporation

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Caudalie

Clarins Group

Coty, Inc.

FANCL Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

L'Oreal S.A.

Shiseido Group Companies

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever

