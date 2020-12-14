Global $9.37 Billion 3D & 4D Military Radars Market to 2025: Market Opportunities in Demand for Multi-Function Radars, Technologically Advanced Radars & Drone Detection Radars

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D & 4D Military Radars Market: Focus on Components, Frequency Bands, Dimension, Application, Platforms, Range, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D & 4D Military Radars Market Anticipated to Reach to $9.37 billion by 2025



The market to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.51% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. North America dominated the global 3D & 4D military radars with a share of 31.02% in 2019.

In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 as there is an ongoing need for the advanced military radars to conduct expeditionary operations with little or no warning by the U.S. armies. Also, big giants are also focusing on developing an advanced product portfolio for the U.S. military, which is expected to add significant value in the 3D & 4D military radars market during the forecast period.



For instance, in March 2020, Northrop Grumman Corporation showcased Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar (HAMMR) system with an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) sensor and equipped on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (Humvee) to track or target an unmanned aerial vehicle to the U.S. Army at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

The global 3D & 4D military radars have gained widespread importance owing to the increase in transnational disputes like India-China, India-Pakistan, Iran-Iraq, Lebanon-Syria, Iran-Saudi Arabia, among others, is one of the major driving forces for countries to either develop indigenous radar systems or procure them from other countries through Foreign Military Sales (FMS) in order to strengthen the radar market growth. However, the budgetary constraints and the incapability of developing radar systems indigenously by several nations act as a roadblock in the growth of this market.

Scope of the Global 3D & 4D Military Radars Market

The 3D & 4D military radars market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as dimension, components, platforms, range, frequency bands, application, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the 3D & 4D military radars outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global 3D & 4D Military Radars Market Segmentation

The antenna component dominated the global 3D & 4D military radars in 2019 owing to focusing of the manufacturers to develop technically advanced antennas such as active scanned array antenna systems for military purposes.

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed. The report also analyzes different components that includes antennas, transmitters, duplexers, receivers, digital signal processors, cameras, power amplifiers, and other components.

In the application segment, the market is segmented into weapon guidance; airspace monitoring and traffic management; ground surveillance and intruder detection; air and missile defense; navigation mine detection and underground mapping; airborne mapping; ground force protection and counter-battery; and weather monitoring.

On the basis of dimension segment, the market is segmented into 3-dimension radars and 4-dimension radars.

UHF- & VHF- bands, S-bands, L-bands, X-bands, C-bands, and K-, Ku-, and Ka-bands are categorized on the basis of frequency band.

On the basis of platform segment, the market is segmented into land, naval, and airborne.

Further, in the range segment, the market is segmented into short-range surveillance radars, medium-range surveillance radars, and long-range surveillance radars.

11 Global 3D & 4D Military Radars Market (by Region), 2019-2025

