Global $9.6 Billion Potato Starch Market to 2026 with Cargill, Ingredion, Archer Daniels Midland and Tate & Lyle Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Potato Starch Market, Volume & Global Forecast, by Products (Modified Starch, Native Starch, Sweeteners), Region, Applications, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Potato Starch Market is expected to exceed US$ 9.6 Billion by 2026.



Starch is extracted from surplus potato, cull potatoes, as well as waste from potato processing. In recent years, the trend of organic product, ready to eat food and rising consumption of convenience food across the globe one of the most important factors propelling the growth in potato starch market.



The rising global disposable per capita income and increasing middle-class populations are an impetus to grow this market. China, India, Russia, the United States and Europe were the significant potatoes growers in 2019.



Sweetener (Starch Sugars) dominates the global Potato starch market share, accounting for more than one third and rest are captured by modified starch and native starch in the year 2019. Globally by Industry type, Confectionery & Drinks clearly dominated in the potato starch market worldwide, followed by Processed Food, Corrugating & Paper Making, Feed, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, and Non-food.



The Asian market is expected to hold significant market share in the forecast period due to the popularity of ready to cook products and the rising interest in trying western cuisines. Europe drives the global Potato starch market. Europe is followed by Asia-Pacific, Americas and Rest of the world in the global Potato starch market share for the same year.



Jan 2018, Cargill and AKV Langholt AmbA together invested more than US$ 22.5 Million in newly potato starch production unit in Denmark. In 2019, Global giant Ingredion acquired Western Polymer.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global - Potato Starch Market & Volume

5.1 Potato Starch Market

5.1.1 Native Starch

5.1.2 Modified Starch

5.1.3 Sweeteners

5.2 Potato Starch Volume

5.2.1 Native Starch

5.2.2 Modified Starch

5.2.3 Sweeteners



6. Market Share - Global Potato Starch

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Region



7. Regional - Potato Starch Market Share

7.1 Native Starch

7.2 Modified Starch

7.3 Sweeteners



8. Industry - Potato Starch Market Share



9. Americas - Potato Starch Market & Volume



10. Europe - Potato Starch Market & Volume



11. Asia-Pacific - Potato Starch Market & Volume



12. Rest of World - Potato Starch Market & Volume



13. Industry - Potato Starch Market & Volume

13.1 Potato Starch Market

13.1.1 Confectionery and Drinks

13.1.2 Processed Food

13.1.3 Corrugating and Paper Making

13.1.4 Feed

13.1.5 Pharma and Chemicals

13.1.6 Other Non-Food

13.2 Potato Starch Volume

13.2.1 Confectionery and Drinks

13.2.2 Processed Food

13.2.3 Corrugating and Paper Making

13.2.4 Feed

13.2.5 Pharma and Chemicals

13.2.6 Other Non-Food



14. Industry Consumption - Potato Starch Volume (in Tonnes)

14.1 Confectionery and Drinks

14.2 Processed Food

14.3 Corrugating and Paper Making

14.4 Feed

14.5 Pharma and Chemicals

14.6 Other Non-Food



15. Processing Process

15.1 Starch Value Chain

15.2 Potato Starch Production Process

15.2.1 Corn Starch Process Description



16. Company Analysis

16.1 Overview

16.2 Recent Developments

16.3 Revenue

Cargill

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle

