Global $9.6 Billion Structured Cabling Market to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Structured Cabling Market Research Report: By Product, Wire Category, Application, End Use - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue of the market is predicted to rise from $7.4 billion to $9.6 billion from 2019 to 2030. Further, the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2020 and 2030.



One of the biggest factors responsible for the surging requirement for structured cabling is the rising need for high bandwidth all over the world. The soaring penetration of the internet has pushed up the demand for smooth online operations among businesses, which is only possible if high bandwidth is available. Moreover, businesses are rapidly upgrading their IT facilities and infrastructure for running various bandwidth-intensive applications such as IP-based video conferencing, digital video and audio, and voice over IP (VoIP).



The other major factor fueling the demand for structured cabling is the burgeoning requirement for effective cabling management in the telecom industry. This is because the adoption of structured cabling makes the overall cabling management process easy and eliminates the requirement for a large pool of workers in the telecom industry. This type of cabling system reduces the expenses and saves the time of businesses such as government agencies and data centers.



Additionally, structured cabling is increasingly being adopted in multiple industries as it offers a standardized and much more organized approach for cabling management in comparison to the patch cords. As a result, the global structured cabling market is predicted to flourish in the coming years.



Depending on product, the structured cabling market is categorized into copper components, fiber components, fiber cable, and copper cable. Amongst these, the copper cable division recorded the highest growth in the market during the last few years, because of the lower costs of these cables in comparison to the fiber cables. In the future years, the sales of copper cables will rise enormously in the emerging economies, which will, in turn, cause the growth of this category in the market.



There are various types of wires used in structured cabling systems namely category 7, category 6A, category 6, and category 5e wires. Out of these, the usage of the category 6 wires was found to be the highest in the years gone by, on account of the fact that these wires are highly compatible with the systems using category 5 cables. Moreover, these wires offer higher data transfer speeds and lower crosstalk than the other wires.



The other important factor augmenting the requirement for these cables is the fact that these wires offer better shielding and reduces signal interference and noise to a much higher degree than the other cables. Due to these reasons, the demand for these wires will be very high in the future as well. Geographically, the structured cabling market will exhibit huge expansion in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the near future, as per the forecast of the market research company, the publisher.



The main factors fueling the advancement of the market in this region are the rising requirement for high internet network speeds and the rapid development of data centers in the regional countries. Moreover, the setting up of several IT parks and hubs in the APAC countries such as India, South Korea, Japan, and China is increasing the data consumption levels, which is, in turn, pushing up the requirement for high bandwidth in the region.



Thus, it can be said with full confidence that the demand for structured cabling will soar in the coming years, primarily because of the growing requirement for high network speeds and bandwidth, on account of the growing consumption of data and operation of various bandwidth-intensive applications by businesses around the world.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product Type

4.1.1.1 Copper cable

4.1.1.1.1 STP

4.1.1.1.2 UTP

4.1.1.1.3 FTP

4.1.1.2 Fiber cable

4.1.1.2.1 MM fiber

4.1.1.2.2 SM fiber

4.1.1.3 Copper components

4.1.1.3.1 Copper outlets

4.1.1.3.2 Copper patch cords

4.1.1.3.3 Copper patch panel ports

4.1.1.4 Fiber components

4.1.1.4.1 Fiber patch panel ports

4.1.1.4.2 Fiber outlets

4.1.1.4.3 Fiber patch cords

4.1.2 By Wire Category

4.1.2.1 Category 5e

4.1.2.2 Category 6

4.1.2.3 Category 6A

4.1.2.4 Category 7

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Data center

4.1.3.2 LAN

4.1.4 By End Use

4.1.4.1 Telecommunication

4.1.4.2 Commercial

4.1.4.3 Government

4.1.4.4 Industrial

4.1.4.5 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1 Inbound Logistics

4.2.2 Design & Development

4.2.3 Operation & Implementation

4.2.4 Assembly & Management

4.2.5 Service & Maintenance

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Growing popularity of structured cabling among enterprises

4.3.1.2 Demand for structured cabling to meet higher data requirement

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing demand for high bandwidth

4.3.2.2 Need for effective cabling management

4.3.2.3 Emergence of IoT

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Volatility in copper prices

4.3.3.2 High implementation and maintenance cost of structured cabling

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Unexplored markets across the globe

4.3.4.2 Increasing data center convergence

4.4 Impact of COVID-19

4.4.1 Supply Side Analysis

4.4.2 Demand Side Analysis

4.4.3 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on GDP of Various Economies

4.4.3.1 GDP growth rate (2019)

4.4.3.2 GDP growth rate (2020)

4.4.3.3 GDP growth rate projection for 2021

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Copper Cable Market, by Type

5.1.2 Fiber Cable Market, by Type

5.1.3 Copper Components Market, by Type

5.1.4 Fiber Components Market, by Type

5.2 By Wire Category

5.3 By Application

5.4 By End Use

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Share Analysis

10.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

10.3 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

10.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3.2 Product Launches

10.3.3 Geographic Expansions



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1 Business Overview

11.2 Product and Service Offerings

11.3 Key Financial Summary

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Panduit Corp.

Nexans S.A.

Belden Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Siemon Company

Legrand Holding SA

