Global $900+ million Aircraft Mounts Market to 2025 by Application (Vibration/Shock Isolation, Suspension, Engine Mounts), Material (Nickel-based Alloys, Aluminum, Steel Alloys, Polyamide)

The Global Aircraft Mounts Market Size is Projected to Grow from an Estimated USD 606 Million in 2019 to USD 915 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025.



Increasing emphasis to enhance safety and comfort of aircraft is one of major factors expected to drive the growth of the aircraft mounts market.



The demand for aircraft mounts is growing with the rise in demand for better flight experience. With the rise in air passenger traffic worldwide, there has been a rise in the demand for enhanced flight experience through in-flight entertainment.



Based on end-use, the replacement segment is projected to lead the aircraft mounts market from 2019 to 2025



Based on the end-use, the replacement segment is projected to lead the aircraft mounts market from 2019 to 2025. The timely maintenance and inspection of aircraft mounts are necessary to ensure the effective functioning of aircraft mounts to avert the chances of engineering equipment getting damaged. This, in turn, is leading to an increased demand for replacement of aircraft mounts.



Based on material, the aluminum alloys segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on material, the aluminum alloys segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Aluminum alloys are frequently used in the manufacturing of modern aircraft. The aim of aircraft manufacturers to improve durability and reduce weight increased the demand for aluminum alloys that provide improved combinations of durability, strength, as well as damage tolerance.



North America is estimated to be the largest market for aircraft mounts in 2019



North America is estimated to be the largest market for aircraft mounts in 2019. The aviation industry is one of the profitable industries in North America. Similarly, according to IATA, passenger traffic in North America grew by 6.5% in January 2019 as compared to January 2018. According to Boeing Business Outlook Estimates of 2019, 9,130 deliveries are expected from 2019-2038. These new aircraft deliveries subsequently are expected to drive the demand for aircraft mounts.



Key players in the aircraft mounts market are LORD Corporation (US), GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd. (UK), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Cadence Aerospace (US), MAYDAY Manufacturing (US), Shock Tech, Inc. (US), AirLoc Ltd. (US), VMC Group (US), and VibraSystems Inc. (US), among others.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Emphasis on Enhancing Safety and Comfort in Aircraft

Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Noise Pollution

Increase in Manufacturing of Commercial and Military Aviation Fleets

Growing Penetration of Internal Mounts With Widening Application Area of Smart Devices in Aircraft Operations

Opportunities

Development of Aircraft Mounts With 3D Printing Technology

Emergence of Aircraft Manufacturers in Asia Pacific and Latin America

Challenges

High Material Cost of Mounts

Developing A Robust and Agile Supply Chain

