Global $928.4 Mn Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market to 2028 - Top 10 Players are BAE, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Harris, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Saab, Textron, and Thales

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market: Focus on Capability (Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, Electronic Support, and Electronic Intelligence) and Platform (Naval, Airborne, Land, and Space) - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cognitive electronic warfare system market is expected to report revenue of $385.7 million in 2023 and is estimated to cross $928.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.20% during the forecast period, 2023-2028.

Europe, including some of the major companies such as the U.K, Brazil, Russia, Germany, and France is the most prominent region for the cognitive electronic warfare systems market. North America is the second most prominent regions, which is continuously progressing in the field of cognitive electronic warfare systems market.

The global cognitive electronic warfare system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period 2023-2028, as cognitive electronic warfare systems have the capability to help overcome the problem of reprogramming the electronic warfare models with advanced capabilities. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with computational hardware are likely to revolutionize the electronic warfare systems to cognitive electronic warfare systems. The increasing demand for cognitive electronic warfare systems is mainly due to the growing demand for artificial intelligence in the military and increasing situational awareness of the cognitive electronic warfare systems.

The growing demand for AI in military and increasing situational awareness of cognitive electronic warfare systems are expected to drive the global cognitive electronic warfare system market during the forecast period. The cognitive electronic warfare system market has been rapidly advancing due to the growth in airborne platform, as military forces, around the globe.



Government organizations such as the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force are looking to upgrade their current electronic warfare systems onboard (aircrafts) to counter multiple and unknown threats at the same time. These upgradations and advancements is driving the growth of airborne platform. Cognitive electronic warfare systems are expected to be used in airborne platform such as fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



In the company profiles section, the study provides a detailed analysis of the 10 key players in the global cognitive electronic warfare system market, namely BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Textron Inc., and Thales Group, among others. This section covers business financials, company snapshots, key products and services, major developments, and the individual SWOT analysis.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Growing Demand for Artificial Intelligence in Military

1.1.2 Need for Improved Situational Awareness in Defense

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Issues in Interpretation of Machine Learning Models

1.2.2 Technical Challenges with Cognitive Electronic Warfare System

1.3 Market Opportunity

1.3.1 Growing Demand for Cognitive Electronic Warfare System across North America

1.3.2 Advancements of Gallium Nitride (GaN) based products in Electronic Warfare System



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts

2.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industrial Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Evolution Toward Cognitive Electronic Warfare System

3.3 Leading Companies, Products, and Platform

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Adaptive and Cognitive Electronic Warfare System

3.6 Ongoing Programs for Cognitive Electronic Warfare System

3.6.1 DARPA Programs for Combatting Unknown and Multiple Threats

3.6.2 Programs for Advancements in Conventional Electronic Warfare System



4 Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market, 2023 to 2028

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market (by Capability)

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Electronic Attack

5.3 Electronic Protection

5.4 Electronic Support

5.5 Electronic Intelligence



6 Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market (by Platform)

6.1 Market Segmentation

6.2 Naval Platform

6.2.1 Ships

6.2.2 Submarines

6.2.3 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)

6.3 Airborne Platform

6.3.1 Fighter Jets

6.3.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

6.4 Land Platform

6.4.1 Vehicle-Mounted

6.4.2 Soldiers

6.5 Space Platform



7 Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market (by Region)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Rest-of-the-World



8 Company Profiles

8.1 BAE Systems

8.2 Elbit Systems

8.3 General Dynamics

8.4 Harris Corporation

8.5 Leonardo S.p.A.

8.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.7 Raytheon Company

8.8 Saab AB

8.9 Textron Inc.

8.10 Thales Group

8.11 Other Key Players

8.11.1 Collins Aerospace

8.11.2 Israel Aerospace Industries

8.11.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation

8.11.4 Teledyne Technologies

8.11.5 Ultra Electronic Group



