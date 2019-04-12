Global $981 MN Composites Cylinder Market to 2024 - Opportunities in Gas Carriers & Storage, Transportation, Life Support, and Recreation Industries

DUBLIN, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composites Cylinder Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global composites cylinder market is expected to reach an estimated $981 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the global composites cylinder market looks promising with opportunities in gas carriers & storage, transportation, life support, and recreation industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of natural gas vehicles (NGVs) and growing demand for lightweight cylinders with higher pressure requirement and greater gas carrying capacity per cylinder.



Emerging trend, which have direct impact on the dynamics of the composites cylinder industry, include development of type V tank, and increase in green fleet.

The report forecasts that type III cylinders will remain the largest segment by value and Type IV by volume. The type IV cylinder segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for lightweight cylinders.



Within composites cylinder market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry by value and gas carrier & storage by volume. Transportation segment is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the expected growth in the demand for bulk transportation cylinders and unavailability of proper gas pipeline infrastructure.



North America is expected to remain the largest market for composites cylinder due to the higher acceptance level and increasing use of lightweight cylinders. North America is also expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the anticipated growth in the production of alternative fuel powered vehicles, and growing use of mobile pipelines for transportation of gas.

Some of the composites cylinder companies profiled in this report include Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Gas Cylinder, Quantum Technologies, Worthington Cylinders, Time Technoplast, Faber Industries S.p.A., Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., and Ullit and others.



Some of the features of Composites Cylinder Market Report:



Market size estimates: Global composites cylinder market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global composites cylinder market size by various applications such as end use industry, tank type, and composite demand by fiber type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global composites cylinder market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of composites cylinder in the global composites cylinder market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of composites cylinder in the global composites cylinder market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2019 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Composite Cylinder Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Composite Cylinder Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Gas Carriers and Storage

3.3.2: Transportation

3.3.3: Life Support

3.3.4: Recreation and Others

3.4: Global Composite Cylinder Market by Tank Type

3.4.1: Type II

3.4.2: Type III

3.4.3: Type IV

3.5: Composite Demand in the Global Composite Cylinder Market by Fiber Type

3.5.1: Glass Fiber Composites

3.5.2: Carbon Fiber Composites

3.5.3: Aramid Fiber Composites



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Composite Cylinder Market by Region

4.2: North American Composite Cylinder Market

4.3: European Composite Cylinder Market

4.4: Rest of the World Composite Cylinder Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Composite Cylinder Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Composite Cylinder Market by Tank Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Composite Consumption in the Global Composite Cylinder Market by Fiber Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Composite Cylinder Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Composite Cylinder Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Composite Cylinder Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Composite Cylinder Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Luxfer Gas Cylinder

7.2: Hexagon Composites ASA

7.3: Quantum Technologies

7.4: Worthington Cylinders

7.5: Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

7.6: Time Technoplast

7.7: Faber Industrie S.p.A.

7.8: Beijing Tianhai Industry Co.

7.9: Ullit



https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oh68j7

