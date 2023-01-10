Global A2 Milk Market Size & Share Capitalization Will Reach US $4.83 Billion by 2030, at 11.30% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "A2 Milk Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Form (Liquid, Powder); By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According to the research report, the global A2 milk market size & share was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2021 and is expected to cross USD 4.83 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.30% during the forecast period.

What is A2 Milk. How Big is Size & Share of A2 Milk Industry.

Overview

A2 milk is an alternative healthier choice than regular milk. A2 milk is produced by cows that contain only the A2 type of beta-casein protein and no A1 protein. It has become more common on grocery shelves and easier to purchase online. The difference between regular cow milk and A2 milk is that regular cow milk includes the A1 and A2 beta-casein proteins, while A2 milk comes from cows that only produce the A2 beta-casein protein.

A2 milk was delivered to market by The a2 Milk Company and majorly sold in Australia, New Zealand, China, and the United States. This type of milk comprises essential nutrients such as calcium, protein, vitamin B2, and vitamin A. Increasing demand for A2 milk is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Growing popularity of increased consumption of nutritious foods among consumers across the globe is propelling the A2 milk market size.

Some of the Top Company Competitors Are:

GCMMF

The A2 Milk Company

Vinamilk

Ratnawali Dairy Products

Vedaaz Organics

Freedom Foods Group

Alexandre Family Farm

Vietnam Dairy Products

Nestle

Ripley Farms

Growth driving Factors

Health benefits of A2 milk are flourishing the market growth

Extending the portfolio of A2 milk products is anticipated to propel the demand for the A2 Milk market. The changing consumer preference toward nutritious food worldwide is driving the growth of the market. A2 milk powder is easier to digest than traditional milk. A2 milk is a rich source of nutrients that are essential for a baby's growth. It has no hormones or antibiotics, and it contains calcium and other necessary vitamins and minerals. These benefits enhance the demand for A2 milk. Also, A2 milk is associated with a reduced risk of heart diseases and dairy-related inflammation, which is boosting the A2 milk market industry growth.

Moreover, the availability of A2 milk, both in liquid and powder form, also bolsters the industry expansion. In addition, rising growth in the food & beverages industry in emerging countries, such as China and India, is further estimated to create lucrative opportunities in the A2 milk market. For instance, in May 2022, the a2 Milk Company (a2MC) added a lactose-free product to its line of a2 Milk products in Australia to fulfill the requirement of one in four Australians.

Recent Developments

In August 2022 , the a2 Milk Company reported that it made substantial progress in putting its updated growth strategy into practice and improving performance during FY22.

Segmental Analysis

Liquid segment accounted for the largest A2 milk market share in 2021

Based on form, the liquid category of A2 milk held the highest revenue share in 2021. Consumers mostly prefer fresh milk because it offers nutrients such as calcium, vitamins, and proteins. Milk available in liquid form is more convenient and easier to consume for consumers. These factors are driving the segment's growth. The vitamins provided by A2 liquid milk help to maintain the health of the neurological system. Also, A2 milk contains more phosphorus and selenium than powdered milk. Growing consumption of liquid A2 beta-casein milk because of its natural flavor and mild taste is majorly fueling the market growth.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets segment will capture the largest share in 2021

On the basis of distribution channel A2 milk market segmentation, in 2021, supermarkets and hypermarkets acquired highest market share owing to the proliferation of supermarkets and hypermarkets and the availability of a wide variety of products in stores. In supermarkets and hypermarkets, dairy-based items are stored on shelves at certain temperatures. Supermarkets and hypermarkets majorly use blockchain technology to trace product information, including source, manufacturing location, and mode of transit.

Geographic Overview

The A2 milk market demand in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to show significant growth

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific acquired the greatest market share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising awareness of the benefits of A2 beta-casein milk in developing nations like China and India. The Asia Pacific is a large hub for A2 milk manufacturing because the A2 breed cows are readily available in the region, which is boosting the demand for dairy products. For instance, in October 2021, Hershey's and a2 Milk cooperatively introduced Hershey's a2 Milk's chocolate flavored milk.

A2 Milk Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Form (Liquid, Powder); By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the A2 Milk Market report based on form, distribution channel, and region:

By Form Outlook

Liquid



Powder

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online Retail Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., )

Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , )

Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . )

Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , )

Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

