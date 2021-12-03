Global A2P Messaging Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Bandwidth Inc., Sinch Group, Infobip Ltd. and Twilio

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global A2P Messaging Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global A2P messaging market has increased with a healthy growth rate since the last few years and is estimated to continue with its growing trend in the forecast period (2021-2025).

The global A2P messaging market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing population, rising smartphone connections, increasing mobile payments market, growing retail industry, the use of SMS for marketing and customer relation management. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as mobile malware, challenges for MNOs, etc.

Spike in usage of RCS across various industries and RCS Message as a Platform (MaaP) are some of the latest trends in the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the demand outlook for A2P services. A2P traffic from retail, airlines and hotels sector is on all-time low.

This is because of lockdowns. Lockdowns have put brakes on use of A2P for sending brand promotional messages and other notifications pertaining to some transactions. Ticketing or new offers that emanated from these sectors. On the other hand, A2P traffic from healthcare and banking sectors has surged significantly.

The A2P messaging market can be segmented on the basis of traffic, tools, application and verticals. On the basis of traffic, the market can be divided into national SMS and multi-country SMS. On the basis of tools, the A2P messaging can be divided into cloud API messaging platform and traditional and managed messaging services.

The different verticals in which A2P messaging is used are: health, hospitality, retail, transport, gaming, financial institutions and others. The A2P messaging has various applications, such as push content services, interactive services, promotional campaigns, CRM services and others.

Growth of the overall global A2P messaging market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global A2P messaging market is highly fragmented with various players. Bandwidth Inc., Sinch Group, Infobip Ltd. and Twilio are some of the key players operating in the A2P messaging market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of SMS

2.1.1 SMS Types

2.2 Overview of A2P Messaging

2.2.1 A2P Messaging Segmentation by Traffic

2.2.2 A2P Messaging Segmentation by Application

2.2.3 A2P Messaging Segmentation by Tools and Verticals

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global SMS Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global SMS Market by Traffic

3.1.2 Global SMS Market Traffic by Segments (A2P and P2P)

3.2 Global A2P Messaging Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global A2P Messaging Market by Traffic

3.2.2 Global A2P Messaging Market Traffic by Region (Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, Latin America and MEA)

3.2.3 Global A2P Messaging Market by Value

3.2.4 Global A2P Messaging Market Value by Region (Asia Pacific and ROW)

3.2.5 Global A2P Messaging Market Value by Vertical (financial services, retail & commerce, tourism & hospitality, healthcare, and other)

3.2.6 Global A2P Messaging Market Value by Component (platform and service)

3.3 Global A2P Messaging Market: Vertical Analysis

3.3.1 Global Financial Services A2P Messaging Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Tourism & Hospitality A2P Messaging Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Healthcare A2P Messaging Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Retail & Commerce A2P Messaging Market by Value

3.4 Global A2P Messaging Market: Component Analysis

3.4.1 Global Platform A2P Messaging Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Service A2P Messaging Market by Value

4. Regional Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific A2P Messaging Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific A2P Messaging Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific A2P Messaging Market by Traffic

4.2 North America A2P Messaging Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America A2P Messaging Market by Traffic

4.3 Europe A2P Messaging Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe A2P Messaging Market by Traffic

4.4 Latin America and MEA A2P Messaging Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America and MEA A2P Messaging Market by Traffic

5. Impact of Covid-19

5.1 Impact on Global A2P Messaging Market

5.1.1 Change in Demand Outlook for A2P Services

5.1.2 Opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.1.3 Challenges: Fraud and Phishing

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Escalating E-Commerce Industry

6.1.2 Increasing Smartphone Penetration

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Mobile Malware

6.2.2 Challenges for MNOs

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Spike in use of Rich Communication Services across Various Industries

6.3.2 RCS Messaging as a Platform (MaaP)

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global A2P Messaging Market: Key Performance Indicators Comparison

7.2 Global A2P Messaging Market: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Bandwidth Inc.

Sinch Group

Infobip Ltd.

Twilio

