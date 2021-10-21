Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market (2021 to 2027) - by Type, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market Size By Type, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market was valued at USD 1.74 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.75 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2020 to 2027.



The Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) is largely known to be observed in people above age 60. Compounded with habits such as smoking and conditions such as blood pressure, AAA can even go unnoticed until it burst inside the body, resulting in a severe threat to a person or even death. The rising geriatric population is one of the foremost drivers of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Outlook

4.1 Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market Outlook

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Aaa in North America

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rising Cost of Treatment and Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing Demand of Novel Treatments for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

4.5 Impact of Covid-19 on Antimicrobial Textiles Market



5 Market, by Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Medication

5.3 Surgery



6 Market, by Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Clinics



7 Market, by Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Market Snapshot

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Market Snapshot

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 U.K.

7.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Market Snapshot

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Row

7.5.1 Row Market Snapshot

7.5.2 Middle East & Africa

7.5.3 Latin America



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Development Strategies

8.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis,



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Cardinal

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Company Insights

9.1.3 Segment Breakdown

9.1.4 Product Benchmarking

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Medtronic plc

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Company Insights

9.2.3 Segment Breakdown

9.2.4 Product Benchmarking

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Terumo Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Company Insights

9.3.3 Segment Breakdown

9.3.4 Product Benchmarking

9.3.5 Key Development

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Endologix LLC

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Product Benchmarking

9.4.3 Key Development

9.5 Jotec GmbH

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 . Company Insights

9.5.3 Product Benchmarking

9.6 Lombard Medical Limited

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Product Benchmarking

9.7 W.L. Gore & Associates

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 . Company Insights

9.7.3 Product Benchmarking

9.8 Cook Medical Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Company Insights

9.8.3 Product Benchmarking

9.9 Cvt Surgical Center

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Product Benchmarking



