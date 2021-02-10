Global ABM Platform Madison Logic Reports Record Growth and Client Retention Across All 3 Regions

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Logic - the leading global digital Account Based Marketing (ABM) platform - is reporting record global business performance in 2020 coupled with a net customer retention rate of 155%. Madison Logic's outstanding performance across North America, EMEA and APAC is the result of key trends that took shape among B2B organizations prior to the pandemic and have since accelerated. The increased usage of digital channels, tighter alignment with sales via account-based strategies and a performance-based requirement are all trends that will continue as evidenced by the start to 2021.

"B2B marketers responded to the pandemic by redirecting investments into data-driven platforms that offer insights, such as account intelligence, needed to fuel their pipelines and deliver growth. Our focus on expansion within our core accounts allowed us to deliver when the acceleration to digital ABM happened," said Tom O'Regan, CEO, Madison Logic. "Our innovation will continue this year with key launches highlighting data and measurement, consistent with our vision of accelerating the digital journey and enabling B2B marketers to be the driving force for growth and change within the enterprise."

In 2020, Madison Logic helped inform and drive client strategy with robust insights from Madison Logic's proprietary ML Data Cloud. The key partnership with Merkle B2B - the leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company - and integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions broadened overall capabilities, audience insights and marketing activation. As a result of seamless integration with the ML Platform, customers opened up even more access to the account-level data and measurement that fuels conversion.

Coupled with its outstanding business performance, Madison Logic has received six straight quarters of exceptional rankings in G2 Reports. The recently released Winter G2 Report identified Madison Logic as a Leader in key categories including Enterprise Account-based Execution and Marketing Account Intelligence. Other rankings of note include:

High Performer - Enterprise Marketing Account Intelligence

Easiest Setup - Account-Based Advertising Overall

Easiest Setup - Mid Market

Fastest Implementation - Mid Market

Best Support - Account-Based Orchestration Overall

"As a close partner to Madison Logic, their business performance and top marks in the Winter G2 Report come as no surprise," said Bob Ray, Global CEO of Merkle | DWA and media lead for Merkle B2B, the first end-to-end global B2B agency. "Their team and services provide the highest value to the work we do, and we are proud of their impressive performance."

Madison Logic's work with Merkle brings together insights from Madison Logic's ML Data Cloud and Merkle's identity solutions to both identify and prioritize clients' most active buyers. Along with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, all three organizations unite to deliver measurement capabilities which enable clients to measure digital campaign performance across three marketing channels on one unified, integrated platform.

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. For more information, please visit www.madisonlogic.com.

