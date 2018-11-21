Global Abrasives Market 2019-2023: Increasing Use of Abrasive in the Electronics Industry Driving Market Growth
13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Abrasives Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global abrasives market to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the period 2019-2023.
Global Abrasives Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of abrasives in different type.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing use of abrasive in the electronics industry. In the industry, abrasives are primarily used for sizing of silicon bricks, surface grinding and chamfering of silicon blocks and many others.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growth in the medical devices industry. Abrasives are used for cleaning and providing finishing medical devices. The rise in medical devices will be a key trend in the market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the regulations on phenolic resin manufacturing. Stringent regulations on phenolic resin manufacturing will hamper the market growth.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the Key vendors in this market space?
Market Dynamics
- Increasing use of abrasive in the electronic industry
- Regulations on the use of silica abrasive
- Growing construction industry
Key vendors
- 3M
- Asahi Diamond Industrial
- Fujimi
- Henkel
- Robert Bosch
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Global abrasives market by materials
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Coated abrasives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Bonded abrasives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Superabrasives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- General engineering and tooling - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Fabrication - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growth in the medical devices industry
- Rising demand for abrasives in APAC
- Growing construction industry
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M
- Asahi Diamond Industrial
- Fujimi
- Henkel
- Robert Bosch
- Saint-Gobain
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5lbs5j/global_abrasives?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article