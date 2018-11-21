Global Abrasives Market 2019-2023: Increasing Use of Abrasive in the Electronics Industry Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global abrasives market to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the period 2019-2023.

Global Abrasives Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of abrasives in different type.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing use of abrasive in the electronics industry. In the industry, abrasives are primarily used for sizing of silicon bricks, surface grinding and chamfering of silicon blocks and many others.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growth in the medical devices industry. Abrasives are used for cleaning and providing finishing medical devices. The rise in medical devices will be a key trend in the market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the regulations on phenolic resin manufacturing. Stringent regulations on phenolic resin manufacturing will hamper the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Increasing use of abrasive in the electronic industry

Regulations on the use of silica abrasive

Growing construction industry

Key vendors

3M

Asahi Diamond Industrial

Fujimi

Henkel

Robert Bosch

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Global abrasives market by materials

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Coated abrasives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Bonded abrasives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Superabrasives - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

General engineering and tooling - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fabrication - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electronics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growth in the medical devices industry

Rising demand for abrasives in APAC

Growing construction industry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M

Asahi Diamond Industrial

Fujimi

Henkel

Robert Bosch

Saint-Gobain

PART 15: APPENDIX



