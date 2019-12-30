Global Abrasives Market Report 2019-2024: Segmented by Product, End-use, Material Type, and Region
Dec 30, 2019, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Abrasives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global abrasives market reached a value of US$ 41.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 57.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2024.
The growing automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Abrasives are extensively used in the manufacturing of automotive components, including mirrors, valve springs, fuel and de-aeration tanks, and in modifying operating parameters, such as minimizing carbon emissions and lowering the noise levels. Furthermore, the growing adoption of super-abrasives such as industrial diamonds for precision grinding and cutting of hard metals is also providing a boost to the market.
Additionally, the rapid growth of the electronics and manufacturing industries in the emerging nations is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Abrasives are utilized to scrape the metal in small amounts to manufacture semiconductors and other electronic equipment with precision and consistency.
Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of polyester- and fabric-based abrasives for wooden products, along with advanced coated abrasives for metal fabrication, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.
The report has analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Robert Bosch GmbH, Dowdupont, Fujimi Incorporated, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Henkel, 3M Company, Asahi Diamond Industrial, Carborundum Universal, Tyrolit Group, Nippon Resibon Corporation, Krebs & Riedel, Abrasiflex, Noritake, Deerfos, Sankyo-Rikagaku, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global abrasives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global abrasives industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global abrasives industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global abrasives industry?
- What is the structure of the global abrasives industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global abrasives industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Abrasives Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by End-use
5.5 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Bonded Abrasives
6.2 Coated Abrasives
6.3 Super-abrasives
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by End-use
7.1 Machinery
7.2 Metal Fabrication
7.3 Electronics
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Material Type
8.1 Natural Abrasives
8.2 Synthetic Abrasives
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.2 Europe
9.3 North America
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Key Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
15.3.2 Dowdupont
15.3.3 Fujimi Incorporated
15.3.4 Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.
15.3.5 Henkel
15.3.6 3M Company
15.3.7 Asahi Diamond Industrial
15.3.8 Carborundum Universal
15.3.9 Tyrolit Group
15.3.10 Nippon Resibon Corporation
15.3.11 Krebs & Riedel
15.3.12 Abrasiflex
15.3.13 Noritake
15.3.14 Deerfos
15.3.15 Sankyo-Rikagaku
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g51faw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article