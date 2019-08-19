Global Abrasives, Superabrasives & Abrasive Products Markets, 2017-2018 & 2023
Aug 19, 2019, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Abrasives, Superabrasives & Abrasive Products - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competitors: Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive look at this powerful industry, the Abrasives report covers the global market for abrasive products by total consumption value, volume, demand trends, end-user markets, applications, competitive environment, and more.
Data and analysis is available for the years 2017 to 2023 with actuals through 2018 and forecasts to 2023.
The report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.
Research Objectives
- The primary objectives of this analysis are:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by abrasive product types, end-user industry, and applications by country and geographic market;
- To assess the growth potential for abrasive materials and products;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market;
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales and market share.
Key Topics Covered:
Section One: Technology Overview
Abrasive & Superabrasive Products Defined
Manufacturing Process
- Abrasives manufacturing Process: Synthetic Fabrication Process, Sol Gel
- Bonded Abrasives by bond: vitrified, resin, metal, other
- Classifying Abrasive Products: Grain size, Application
- Selecting Abrasive Products
- Competitive Products
- Standards
Technological Drivers
- General Machining
- Shifts in Manufacturing Technology
- Abrasive Material Advances Increase Efficiency
- Workpiece Material Changes Affecting Abrasive Markets
- New Technology Developments
Section Two: Market Overview
Total Industry Analysis
General Market Trends
Shifting International Environment
- Policy Changes Globally
- United States, North & Latin America
- NAFTA Impacts
- Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP)
- Shifting Manufacturing Landscape in Mexico & Latin America
- European Union
- Impacts of Brexit
- Growing Nationalism & Existence of EU
- Asia/Pacific
- Chinese Response to Shifting Trade
- Changing Southeast Asia Manufacturing Landscape
- Rest of World
- Leapfrogs in Infrastructure
- Military & Defense in the Middle East
- Political Climate in Other Countries
Factors Affecting Demand
- Organic Growth within Existing Markets
- New Application Areas
- Niche Markets
Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials
- Ceramics
- Diamond
- Naturally Occurring Elements
Product Market Data and Analysis
- Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Product Type: 2017-2023
- Pricing Trends by Product Type
- Average Annual Growth Rate 2017-2023
Regional Market Data and Analysis
- Global Demand ($MM) for Abrasives by Country: 2017-2023
- Pricing Trends & Analysis by Country
- Regional Consumption Trends
- Developing Nations versus Mature Economies
- Manufacturing Trends by Country
Distribution Channels
- Global Demand ($MM) by Distribution Channel: 2017-2023
- Distributors
- Direct to the End-User
- Value Added Resellers
End-User Industry Analysis
- Total Market by End-User Industry
- Growth Trends and Forecasts by End-User Industry: 2017-2023
- High Growth Markets in a Slow Global Economy
- Application Breakdown
- End-User Criteria for Vendor and Product Selection
Competitive Environment
- Historical Structure of the Industry
- What has changed over the last 20 years?
- Barriers of Market Entry
- Capital Investment
- Supply Chain
- Customer Loyalty
- Global Trade
- Factors of Competition
- Competitor Sales and Market Shares
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
- Barriers to Market Entry
- Performance versus Price
- Manufacturing Processes
- End-User Criteria for Product Selection
- Company Strategies
- Competitive Strengths & Weaknesses
- Pricing Trends and Marketing Strategies
Future Outlook
- Competitive Products
- Technological Changes Affecting Demand
Section Three: Abrasive Materials
Product Types include:
- Ceramics
- Silicon Carbide (black, green, others.)
- Aluminum Oxides (white, brown, doped, others)
- Other Aluminas
- Boron Carbide
- Cermets
- Silicon Nitride
- Composites
Superabrasives
- Diamond
- CBN/PcBN
Metallic
- Steel Shot & Grit
- Aluminum Shot
- Copper Shot
- Zinc shot
Plastic
- Acrylic
- Urea
- Melamine
Other Naturally Occurring
- Emery
- Flint
- Other
General Market Trends
- Market for Abrasive Materials by Type and Sub-Type ($MM): 2017-2023
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Supply Chains
- Average Annual Growth 2017-2023
Market for Superabrasives
- Diamond, CBN/PcBN
- Pricing Trends
- Average Selling Price by Type and Volume
- Average Annual Growth 2017-2023
Distribution Channels
End-User Industry Analysis
Competitive Environment
- Supplier Sales and Market Shares
- Main Competitive Factors
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
Future Outlook
Section Four: Bonded Abrasives
Product Types include:
- Grinding Wheels
- Cut-Off Wheels
- Segments
- Dressers
- Files
- Points
- Sticks
- Stones
- Cones
- Other
Bond Types include:
- Vitrified
- Resin
- Metal
- Other
Market by Product Type
- Market for Bonded Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2017-2023
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2017-2023
Market by Bond Type
- Market for Bonded Abrasives by Bond ($MM): 2017-2023
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2017-2023
Market by Abrasive Grade
- Market for Bonded Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2017-2023
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2017-2023
Distribution Channels
End-User Industry Analysis
Competitive Environment
- Supplier Sales and Market Shares
- Main Competitive Factors
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
Future Outlook
Section Five: Coated Abrasives
Product Types include:
- Discs
- Belts
- Rolls
- Flap-Wheels/Discs
- Sheets
- Sponges
- Other
Market by Product Type
- Market for Coated Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2017-2023
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2017-2023
Market by Abrasive Grade
- Market for Coated Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2017-2023
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2017-2023
Distribution Channels
End-User Industry Analysis
Competitive Environment
- Supplier Sales and Market Shares
- Main Competitive Factors
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
Future Outlook
Section Six: Non-Woven Abrasives
Product Types include:
- Pads
- Belts
- Discs
- Wheels
- Rolls
- Other
Market by Product Type
- Market for Non-Woven Abrasives by Type ($MM): 2017-2023
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2017-2023
Market by Abrasive Grade
- Market for Non-Woven Abrasives by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2017-2023
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2017-2023
Distribution Channels
End-User Industry Analysis
Competitive Environment
- Supplier Sales and Market Shares
- Main Competitive Factors
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
Future Outlook
Section Seven: Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds
Product Types include:
- Slurries/Pastes
- Loose Powders
- Compounds
Market by Product Type
- Market for Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds by Type ($MM): 2017-2023
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2017-2023
Market by Abrasive Grade
- Market for Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2017-2023
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2017-2023
Distribution Channels
End-User Industry Analysis
Competitive Environment
- Supplier Sales and Market Shares
- Main Competitive Factors
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
Future Outlook
Section Eight: Grinding Media
Product Types include:
- Balls
- Beads
- Pellets
Grades include:
- Ceramic
- Metal
- Steel
- Glass
- Polymer
- Carbide
- Other
Market by Product Type
- Market for Grinding Media by Type ($MM): 2017-2023
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2017-2023
Market by Abrasive Grade
- Market for Grinding Media by Abrasive Material Grade ($MM): 2017-2023
- Average Selling Price by Type
- Pricing Trends and Forecasts
- Average Annual Growth 2017-2023
Distribution Channels
End-User Industry Analysis
Competitive Environment
- Supplier Sales and Market Shares
- Main Competitive Factors
- Pricing Trends
- Marketing Strategies
- New Market Entrants
Future Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- AA Abrasives
- Accurate Diamond Tool
- Action Superabrasives
- Adamas Laboratory
- Advanced Abrasives
- Alldyne
- Alliance Abrasives Catalog
- Alloy Carbide
- Almatis
- AMF International
- ARC Abrasives
- Awuko
- BDMetrics
- Beaufort Composite Technologies
- Bibielle Abrasive Technologies
- C-E Minerals
- Camel Grinding Wheels
- CARBO Ceramics
- Carborundum Universal
- Ceramtec
- Changxing Diamond Abrasives
- China Abrasives Import & Export (CAEC)
- China Molybdenum
- CoorsTek
- DiamondBack Abrasive
- Donhad
- DRONCO
- Dynabrade
- Electro Abrasives
- Element Six (E6)
- Energo
- Engis
- Ervin
- Euro Ceramics
- Even Cut Abrasive
- Falcon Abrasive
- Fansteel
- Fibras Para El Aseo
- Fives Cinetic
- Flexovit
- Fox Industries
- FROHN
- Fujian Duoling Steel Group
- Fujimi
- GE/Momentive
- Georgia Grinding Wheel
- Glen Mills
- GLIT/GEMTEX
- Grinding Media
- Gurit
- Harbour Group
- Henkel
- Hitachi Metals
- Hoffmann Group
- Hunan Nonferrous Metals
- Hunan Real Tech Superabrasive & Tool
- Iljin
- Imerys
- JacksonLea
- Kaitai
- Kennametal
- KLINGSPOR
- Kyocera
- Lapmaster Wolters
- Lucintel
- M.K. Morse
- Meister Abrasives
- Merit Abrasives
- MetalTec Steel Abrasive
- Micro Abrasives
- MLP Steel
- Moly-Cop
- Morgan Abrasives & Industrial Supplies
- Moyco
- National Abrasives
- National Metal
- Pacific Abrasive
- Peerless Metal
- PFERD
- Pine Zone Abrasives Industry
- Purgex Purging Compounds
- Radiac
- Roesler Metal Finishing
- Saint-Gobain/Norton
- SAIT Overseas Technical Trading
- Sandvik
- Scaw Metals Group
- sia Abrasives
- Sintobrator
- Sodiff
- Stellram
- Sumitomo
- Sunnen
- Tan Kong Precision Tech
- Toshiba
- Universal Superabrasives
- Volzhsky Abrasives Works
- VSM Coated Abrasives
- Vulkan
- W Abrasives
- Walter Surface Technologies
- Warren/Amplex Superabrasives
- Washington-Mills/Exolon
- Weiler
- Wendt
- Wheelabrator
- Winterthur
- Zavod
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkcl00
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article