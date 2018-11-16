Global Absorption Chillers Business Report 2018: Annual Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2024 with Profiles of 29 Key Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Absorption Chillers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Absorption Chillers in US$ Thousand.



The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Broad Air Conditioning Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Carrier Corporation ( USA )

) Century Corporation (Korea)

CNIM Group ( France )

) Colibri-bv ( The Netherlands )

) EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH ( Germany )

) Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Hitachi Appliances, Inc. ( Japan )

) Johnson Controls International Plc ( Ireland )

) LG Electronics (Korea)

Robur S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Thermax Inc. ( USA )

) Thermax Limited ( India )

) Trane Inc. ( USA )

) Worldenergy Absorption Chillers Europe Ltd.

Yazaki Energy Systems Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Absorption Chillers: Providing Eco-friendly and Useful Cooling through Re-use of Low Temperature Waste Energy

The Urgent Need to Replace Compressor-Based Cooling Systems Drive Widespread Adoption

Absorption Chillers Superiority over Traditional Compression Chillers

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall Chillers Market Dynamics

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market, Also Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals Optimistic Outlook

Despite Slowdown in Economic Growth, China Continues to Dominate Global Sales of Absorption Chillers



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiencies Make Absorption Chillers the Perfect Candidate for CHP/Cogeneration Systems

Lower Operational Costs and Better Power Reliability Spur Demand for Absorption Chiller Based CHP in Data Centers

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Steady Demand from Various End-use Applications Drive Healthy Market Growth for Absorption Chillers

Sophisticated Technologies for Absorption Chillers Improve Maintainability, Efficiency, and Flexibility

Efficiency

Flexibility

Maintainability

Absorption Chillers Provide a Green' Strategy for Various Industries

Commercial Applications

Refrigeration Applications

Industrial Applications

Growing Adoption of Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration Technologies Benefit Market Expansion

Lithium Bromide Absorption Chillers: Preferred Cooling Solution for Trigeneration Systems

Rise in Electricity Usage for Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Cooling Drives Demand for the Energy-Efficient Absorption Chillers

Environmental Concerns Drive Business Case for Absorption Chillers

Kyoto Protocol Implementation Augurs Well for Solar & Waste Heat Powered Chillers

Indirect Fired Absorption Chillers: The Best Bet for Environmental Cause

Favorable Government Initiatives & Regulatory Measures Lends Traction to Market Adoption

Surging Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Absorption Chillers

Focus on Reducing Energy Costs Bodes Well for Absorption Chillers

Urbanization: A Mega Trend Spurring Demand for Cooling Solutions

Industry Promotional & Marketing Efforts Benefit the Market

Demonstration Projects: A Launch Pad for Absorption Chillers

Training and Marketing Initiatives to Foster Awareness Levels

Other initiatives

Key Concerns & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Absorption Chillers

Corrosion

Stiff Competition from Popular Chiller Categories

Robust Increase in Sales of Centrifugal Chillers

Lack of Awareness

High Cost

Less Efficient in Comparison with Mechanical Chillers

Low Thermal Efficiency of Single Effect Systems

Requirement of Higher Pump Energy

Necessitates Larger Cooling Tower

Risks Due to Air Leaks

Crystallization

High Costs of Manufacturing

Other Concerns



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Two-Step E/A Technology Enhance Performance of Single Effect and Double Effect Absorption Chillers

Smart Chillers: A Key Enabler of Connected Buildings

Biomass-Powered Thermochiller

Small Size Ammonia Water Absorption Chillers with Higher COP

Water-Cooled Technology Lowers Operational Costs

Triple-Effect Absorption Chillers: An Upcoming Technology

Modular Micro-Channel Chillers Provide Significant Energy Savings

Compact Absorption Chillers



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Thermally Driven Cooling Systems

Classification of Thermal/Heat Driven Cooling Technologies

Closed and Open Cycles

Definition of Absorption Chiller

Historic Review of the Absorption Technology

Types of Absorption Chillers

Direct Fired and Indirect Fired Absorption Chillers

Sources of Heat

Brief Overview of Solar Driven Absorption Cooling

Single-Effect Chillers

Single Effect Absorption Cycle

Double-Effect Chillers

Double Effect Absorption Cycle

LiBr/Water and Water/Ammonia Absorption Chillers

Comparison between LiBr/Water and Water/Ammonia Absorption Chillers

Parameters for Water/LiBr and Ammonia/Water Absorption Chillers

Air-cooled and Water Cooled Chillers

Efficiency of Absorption Chillers

Technology behind Absorption Chillers

Working of an Absorption Chiller

Absorption Chillers by Cooling Capacity



6. COMPETING TECHNOLOGIES

Adsorption Chillers

Desiccant Cooling Systems

Comparison of Absorption Cooling Technology with Other Thermally Driven Technologies



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Highly Competitive Nature of the Market Drives Product Innovation



7.1 Focus on Select Global Players



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Growing Need for Cost-Effective and Eco-Friendly Energy Solutions Drive Positive Market Growth

Growth Driving Factors

Growth Restraining Factors

Lower Operational Costs and Better Power Reliability Spur Demand in Data Centers

Curbing Escalating Energy Consumption: A Major Growth Factor

Modular Micro-Channel Absorption Chillers Offer Potential Energy Savings

Lithium Bromide Based Absorption Chillers Find Increasing Demand

Commercial HVACR Expensing Legislation to Boost HVAC Installations

B. Market Analytics



9.2 Canada

Market Analysis



9.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Japan: A Pioneer in the Absorption Chiller Technology

Government Initiatives Benefit Market Growth

The 2011 Earthquake: Positive Implications for Absorption Chillers

B. Market Analytics



9.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Stringent Carbon Savings and Emission Targets Sustain Market Growth in Europe

Growing Focus on Environmental Protection Offers Scope for Solar Powered Absorption Chillers

B. Market Analytics



9.4.1 France

Market Analysis



9.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



9.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



9.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Steady Growth Projected for the UK Absorption Chillers Market

B. Market Analytics



9.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



9.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



9.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



9.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

Growing Prominence of Cogeneration in Addressing Power Sector Inefficiencies Drive Market Adoption

Commercial and Industrial Cogeneration Adoption Set to Increase

B. Market Analytics



9.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Steady Rise in Industrialization Offers Lucrative Opportunities for the Chinese Absorption Chillers Market

B. Market Analytics



9.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

India: Market with Huge Untapped Potential

Industrial Sector Drives Strong Demand for Absorption Chillers

Competitive Landscape

B. Market Analytics



9.5.3 South Korea

A. Market Analysis

Electricity Shortage Create Healthy Demand for Absorption Chillers

B. Market Analytics



9.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

Australia

Thailand

Pakistan

B. Market Analytics



9.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Latin America: A Nascent Market for Chillers

B. Market Analytics



9.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Solar Air Conditioning Gains Gradual Traction, Drive Demand for Absorption Chillers

Middle East: A Potential Laden Market

Saudi Arabia: Large Scale Projects Drive Demand for Medium-to-Large Chillers

Motor Driven, Vapor-Compression Chillers: A Substitution Threat for Absorption Chillers in GCC Countries?

B. Market Analytics



10. COMPANY PROFILES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wrrt7x/global_absorption?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

