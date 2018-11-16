Global Absorption Chillers Business Report 2018: Annual Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2024 with Profiles of 29 Key Players
The "Absorption Chillers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Absorption Chillers in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Broad Air Conditioning Co., Ltd. (China)
- Carrier Corporation (USA)
- Century Corporation (Korea)
- CNIM Group (France)
- Colibri-bv (The Netherlands)
- EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH (Germany)
- Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (Japan)
- Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
- LG Electronics (Korea)
- Robur S.p.A. (Italy)
- Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (China)
- Thermax Inc. (USA)
- Thermax Limited (India)
- Trane Inc. (USA)
- Worldenergy Absorption Chillers Europe Ltd.
- Yazaki Energy Systems Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Absorption Chillers: Providing Eco-friendly and Useful Cooling through Re-use of Low Temperature Waste Energy
The Urgent Need to Replace Compressor-Based Cooling Systems Drive Widespread Adoption
Absorption Chillers Superiority over Traditional Compression Chillers
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall Chillers Market Dynamics
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market, Also Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals Optimistic Outlook
Despite Slowdown in Economic Growth, China Continues to Dominate Global Sales of Absorption Chillers
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiencies Make Absorption Chillers the Perfect Candidate for CHP/Cogeneration Systems
Lower Operational Costs and Better Power Reliability Spur Demand for Absorption Chiller Based CHP in Data Centers
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Steady Demand from Various End-use Applications Drive Healthy Market Growth for Absorption Chillers
Sophisticated Technologies for Absorption Chillers Improve Maintainability, Efficiency, and Flexibility
Efficiency
Flexibility
Maintainability
Absorption Chillers Provide a Green' Strategy for Various Industries
Commercial Applications
Refrigeration Applications
Industrial Applications
Growing Adoption of Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration Technologies Benefit Market Expansion
Lithium Bromide Absorption Chillers: Preferred Cooling Solution for Trigeneration Systems
Rise in Electricity Usage for Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Cooling Drives Demand for the Energy-Efficient Absorption Chillers
Environmental Concerns Drive Business Case for Absorption Chillers
Kyoto Protocol Implementation Augurs Well for Solar & Waste Heat Powered Chillers
Indirect Fired Absorption Chillers: The Best Bet for Environmental Cause
Favorable Government Initiatives & Regulatory Measures Lends Traction to Market Adoption
Surging Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Absorption Chillers
Focus on Reducing Energy Costs Bodes Well for Absorption Chillers
Urbanization: A Mega Trend Spurring Demand for Cooling Solutions
Industry Promotional & Marketing Efforts Benefit the Market
Demonstration Projects: A Launch Pad for Absorption Chillers
Training and Marketing Initiatives to Foster Awareness Levels
Other initiatives
Key Concerns & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Absorption Chillers
Corrosion
Stiff Competition from Popular Chiller Categories
Robust Increase in Sales of Centrifugal Chillers
Lack of Awareness
High Cost
Less Efficient in Comparison with Mechanical Chillers
Low Thermal Efficiency of Single Effect Systems
Requirement of Higher Pump Energy
Necessitates Larger Cooling Tower
Risks Due to Air Leaks
Crystallization
High Costs of Manufacturing
Other Concerns
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Two-Step E/A Technology Enhance Performance of Single Effect and Double Effect Absorption Chillers
Smart Chillers: A Key Enabler of Connected Buildings
Biomass-Powered Thermochiller
Small Size Ammonia Water Absorption Chillers with Higher COP
Water-Cooled Technology Lowers Operational Costs
Triple-Effect Absorption Chillers: An Upcoming Technology
Modular Micro-Channel Chillers Provide Significant Energy Savings
Compact Absorption Chillers
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Thermally Driven Cooling Systems
Classification of Thermal/Heat Driven Cooling Technologies
Closed and Open Cycles
Definition of Absorption Chiller
Historic Review of the Absorption Technology
Types of Absorption Chillers
Direct Fired and Indirect Fired Absorption Chillers
Sources of Heat
Brief Overview of Solar Driven Absorption Cooling
Single-Effect Chillers
Single Effect Absorption Cycle
Double-Effect Chillers
Double Effect Absorption Cycle
LiBr/Water and Water/Ammonia Absorption Chillers
Comparison between LiBr/Water and Water/Ammonia Absorption Chillers
Parameters for Water/LiBr and Ammonia/Water Absorption Chillers
Air-cooled and Water Cooled Chillers
Efficiency of Absorption Chillers
Technology behind Absorption Chillers
Working of an Absorption Chiller
Absorption Chillers by Cooling Capacity
6. COMPETING TECHNOLOGIES
Adsorption Chillers
Desiccant Cooling Systems
Comparison of Absorption Cooling Technology with Other Thermally Driven Technologies
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Highly Competitive Nature of the Market Drives Product Innovation
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Growing Need for Cost-Effective and Eco-Friendly Energy Solutions Drive Positive Market Growth
Growth Driving Factors
Growth Restraining Factors
Lower Operational Costs and Better Power Reliability Spur Demand in Data Centers
Curbing Escalating Energy Consumption: A Major Growth Factor
Modular Micro-Channel Absorption Chillers Offer Potential Energy Savings
Lithium Bromide Based Absorption Chillers Find Increasing Demand
Commercial HVACR Expensing Legislation to Boost HVAC Installations
B. Market Analytics
9.2 Canada
Market Analysis
9.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Japan: A Pioneer in the Absorption Chiller Technology
Government Initiatives Benefit Market Growth
The 2011 Earthquake: Positive Implications for Absorption Chillers
B. Market Analytics
9.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Stringent Carbon Savings and Emission Targets Sustain Market Growth in Europe
Growing Focus on Environmental Protection Offers Scope for Solar Powered Absorption Chillers
B. Market Analytics
9.4.1 France
Market Analysis
9.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
9.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
9.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Steady Growth Projected for the UK Absorption Chillers Market
B. Market Analytics
9.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
9.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
9.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
9.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
Growing Prominence of Cogeneration in Addressing Power Sector Inefficiencies Drive Market Adoption
Commercial and Industrial Cogeneration Adoption Set to Increase
B. Market Analytics
9.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Steady Rise in Industrialization Offers Lucrative Opportunities for the Chinese Absorption Chillers Market
B. Market Analytics
9.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
India: Market with Huge Untapped Potential
Industrial Sector Drives Strong Demand for Absorption Chillers
Competitive Landscape
B. Market Analytics
9.5.3 South Korea
A. Market Analysis
Electricity Shortage Create Healthy Demand for Absorption Chillers
B. Market Analytics
9.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Select Regional Markets
Australia
Thailand
Pakistan
B. Market Analytics
9.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Latin America: A Nascent Market for Chillers
B. Market Analytics
9.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Solar Air Conditioning Gains Gradual Traction, Drive Demand for Absorption Chillers
Middle East: A Potential Laden Market
Saudi Arabia: Large Scale Projects Drive Demand for Medium-to-Large Chillers
Motor Driven, Vapor-Compression Chillers: A Substitution Threat for Absorption Chillers in GCC Countries?
B. Market Analytics
10. COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wrrt7x/global_absorption?w=5
