Global AC Drives Market Report 2019: The Market Reached a Value of US$ 18.9 Billion in 2018 and is Projected to Reach a Value of $26.8 Billion

The global AC drives market reached a value of US$ 18.9 Billion in 2018

AC drives are used for regulating the velocity of electric motors and function by fluctuating the frequency, magnetic flux and voltage in the motor's circuit. They are used to achieve effective control over the motor's speed and reduce energy consumption. Owing to this, they are employed across the oil and gas, power generation, building automation, food and beverage, and metals and mining sectors.

Looking forward, the market is further projected to reach a value of around US$ 26.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

Market Drivers:

The low energy consumption of AC drives is one of the prime factors that is driving the growth in the market. They adopt energy saving techniques which avoid strain on natural resources and offer a greater return on investment and efficiency. The use of these devices also reduces disturbances in the power supply and lowers carbon dioxide emissions.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization have increased the demand for automated and motor-driven equipment, in turn, escalating the sales of AC drives worldwide. Additionally, improving standards of living have catalyzed the development of modern infrastructure which has further contributed to the growth of the market.

The low production cost of AC drives coupled with an increase in electricity prices has bolstered their sales. Since these drives consume a minimal amount of electricity, require less maintenance and are easy to use, they are being preferred by manufacturers across the globe for use in motor-driven equipment.

The increasing popularity of industrial Internet of Things (IoT), along with the usage of cloud computing, mobile communications and web technologies for controlling and maintaining these drives, is also expected to create a positive impact on the growth of the market.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global AC drives market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global Ac drives market in any manner

