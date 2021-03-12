Global Academia Lab Instrumentation Market Opportunities to 2024: Life Science Instrumentation, Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, Atomic Spectroscopy, Molecular Spectroscopy, and More

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Opportunity for Lab Instrumentation in Academia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global academic market for analytical and life science instrumentation is enormous. Covering 17% of the $67 billion industry, it is the largest individual end market, encompassing university research labs, core labs, non-profit research institutes, and university clinical research.

A bastion of basic research, academia is at the frontier of scientific discovery itself. For today's suppliers of laboratory instrumentation and supporting products, a deep understanding of the dynamics and complexities of the academic market is therefore paramount to be successful.

The academic market has fallen upon uniquely difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic, with universities having to cancel research opportunities all over the world due to severe budget constraints and the full or partial closure of laboratories. Amidst the chaos of such market uncertainties, there is also plenty of opportunity for recovery and growth in the months and years ahead.

Although we routinely cover the dynamics of market demand from the public sector, this report is the first publication to focus exclusively on the instrumentation market for academia.

Market Opportunity for Lab Instrumentation in Academia examines regional trends facing academia, opportunities and threats, and detailed market data covering ten technology categories:

Life Science Instrumentation

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy

Materials Characterization

Surface Science

Sample Preparation Techniques

Lab Automation & Informatics

Lab Equipment

Market segmentation and five-year (2019-2024) forecast by product type, region, and academic subsector is provided for each category. Also, each category provides the 2019 supplier market share and technology participation matrix.

Companies Mentioned

Agilent

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

(Danaher) Bio-Rad

Bruker

Eppendorf

GE Healthcare

Hitachi High-Technologies

Illumina

JEOL

Leica (Danaher)

Mettler-Toledo

MilliporeSigma

Miltenyi Biotec

Nikon

Olympus

PerkinElmer

Promega

QIAGEN

Roche

Sartorius

SCIEX (Danaher)

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher

Waters

ZEISS

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

About this Report

Regional Segmentations

Research Field Segmentations

2. Report Background

End Market Description

Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

Market Opportunities & Threats

Regional Trends

US & Canada

Europe

China

Japan

India

Other Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of World

4. Market Demand

Overall

Demand by Technique, 2019 - 2024

Life Science Instrumentation, 2019 - 2024

Chromatography, 2019 - 2024

Mass Spectrometry, 2019 - 2024

Molecular Spectroscopy, 2019 - 2024

Atomic Spectroscopy, 2019 - 2024

Surface Science, 2019 - 2024

Materials Characterization, 2019 - 2024

Sample Preparation Techniques, 2019 - 2024

Lab Automation & Informatics, 2019 - 2024

Lab Equipment, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Region, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Academia Sector, 2019 - 2024

Market Share, 2019

Supplier Participation Matrix, 2019

Life Science Instrumentation

Technology Overview

Demand by Technique, 2019 - 2024

Sequencing, 2019 - 2024

PCR, 2019 - 2024

Electrophoresis, 2019 - 2024

Flow Cytometry, 2019 - 2024

Microarrays, 2019 - 2024

In Vivo Animal Imaging, 2019 - 2024

SPR and Label Free Detection, 2019 - 2024

Capillary Electrophoresis, 2019 - 2024

High-Content Analysis, 2019 - 2024

Cell Counters, 2019 - 2024

Automated Synthesizers, 2019 - 2024

Electrophysiology, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Region, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Academia Sector, 2019 - 2024

Research Field Distribution

Market Share, 2019

Supplier Participation, 2019

Chromatography

Technology Overview

Demand by Technique, 2019 - 2024

Analytical HPLC, 2019 - 2024

Gas Chromatography, 2019 - 2024

LPLC, 2019 - 2024

Prep HPLC, 2019 - 2024

Clinical HPLC (HbA1c), 2019 - 2024

Ion Chromatography, 2019 - 2024

Flash Chromatography, 2019 - 2024

SFC, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Region, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Academia Sector, 2019 - 2024

Research Field Distribution

Market Share, 2019

Supplier Participation, 2019

Mass Spectrometry

Technology Overview

Demand by Technique, 2019 - 2024

Quadrupole LC-MS, 2019 - 2024

FT-MS & Ion Trap, 2019 - 2024

GC-MS, 2019 - 2024

TOF LC-MS, 2019 - 2024

MALDI-TOF, 2019 - 2024

Magnetic Sector, 2019 - 2024

Ion Mobility Spectrometry, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Region, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Academia Sector, 2019 - 2024

Research Field Distribution

Market Share, 2019

Supplier Participation, 2019

Molecular Spectroscopy

Technology Overview

Demand by Technique, 2019 - 2024

NMR, 2019 - 2024

UV-Vis, 2019 - 2024

IR, 2019 - 2024

Raman, 2019 - 2024

Density, Refractometry, & Polarimetry, 2019 - 2024

Fluorescence, 2019 - 2024

NIR, 2019 - 2024

Ellipsometry, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Region, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Academia Sector, 2019 - 2024

Research Field Distribution

Market Share, 2019

Supplier Participation, 2019

Atomic Spectroscopy

Technology Overview

Demand by Technique, 2019 - 2024

XRD, 2019 - 2024

AA, 2019 - 2024

XRF, 2019 - 2024

ICP-MS, 2019 - 2024

ICP, 2019 - 2024

Arc Spark, 2019 - 2024

TOC and Other Sum Parameters, 2019 - 2024

Elemental Analyzers, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Region, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Academia Sector, 2019 - 2024

Research Field Distribution

Market Share, 2019

Supplier Participation, 2019

Surface Science

Technology Overview

Demand by Technique, 2019 - 2024

Optical Microscopy, 2019 - 2024

Electron Microscopy, 2019 - 2024

Confocal & Advanced Microscopy, 2019 - 2024

Scanning Probe Microscopy, 2019 - 2024

Surface Analyzers, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Region, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Academia Sector, 2019 - 2024

Research Field Distribution

Market Share, 2019

Supplier Participation, 2019

Materials Characterization

Technology Overview

Demand by Technique, 2019 - 2024

Particle Characterization, 2019 - 2024

Thermal Analysis, 2019 - 2024

Rheometry & Viscometry, 2019 - 2024

Calorimetry, 2019 - 2024

Physical Testing, 2019 - 2024

Petroleum Analyzers, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Region, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Academia Sector, 2019 - 2024

Research Field Distribution

Market Share, 2019

Supplier Participation, 2019

Sample Preparation Techniques

Technology Overview

Demand by Technique, 2019 - 2024

Nucleic Acid Prep, 2019 - 2024

Lab Centrifuges, 2019 - 2024

Cell Separation, 2019 - 2024

Extraction Techniques, 2019 - 2024

Sonicators, 2019 - 2024

Shakers & Stirrers, 2019 - 2024

Concentrators & Evaporators, 2019 - 2024

Microwave Assisted Chemistry, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Region, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Academia Sector, 2019 - 2024

Research Field Distribution

Market Share, 2019

Supplier Participation, 2019

Lab Automation & Informatics

Technology Overview

Demand by Technique, 2019 - 2024

Liquid Handling, 2019 - 2024

Microplate Readers, 2019 - 2024

Bioinformatics & Cheminformatics, 2019 - 2024

Multiplex HT ELISA, 2019 - 2024

Robotics, 2019 - 2024

LIMS, ELN, & SDMS, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Region, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Academia Sector, 2019 - 2024

Research Field Distribution

Market Share, 2019

Supplier Participation, 2019

Lab Equipment

Technology Overview

Demand by Technique, 2019 - 2024

Lab Balances, 2019 - 2024

Transfection, 2019 - 2024

Electrochemistry, 2019 - 2024

Bioreactors and Fermenters, 2019 - 2024

Water Purification, 2019 - 2024

Lab Incubators, 2019 - 2024

Biological Safety Cabinets, 2019 - 2024

Fume Hoods, 2019 - 2024

Lab Washers, 2019 - 2024

Gas Generators, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Region, 2019 - 2024

Demand by Academia Sector, 2019 - 2024

Research Field Distribution

Market Share, 2019

Supplier Participation, 2019

