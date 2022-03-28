Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Deals Terms and Agreements Report 2022: Details of the Latest Academic and Non-Profit Agreements Announced in the Life Sciences Since 2015

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 5,000 Academic and Non-Profit deals.

These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes. This report provides details of the latest Academic and Non-Profit agreements announced in the life sciences since 2015.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Academic and Non-Profit deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Academic and Non-Profit partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Academic and Non-Profit deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 5,000 online deal records of actual Academic and Non-Profit deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Academic and Non-Profit technologies and products.

Report scope

Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to Academic and Non-Profit contract documents

Leading Academic and Non-Profit deals by value since 2015

Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers since 2015

In Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Academic and Non-Profit partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers

2.4. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by deal type

2.5. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by therapy area

2.6. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Academic and Non-Profit partnering

2.7.1 Academic and Non-Profit partnering headline values

2.7.2 Academic and Non-Profit deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Academic and Non-Profit deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Academic and Non-Profit royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Academic and Non-Profit deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Academic and Non-Profit deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers

4.3. Most active Academic and Non-Profit partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Academic and Non-Profit contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Academic and Non-Profit contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking by technology type



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Academic and Non-Profit deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Academic and Non-Profit deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Academic and Non-Profit deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Academic and Non-Profit deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mx4n93

