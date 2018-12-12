Global Access Control Market to 2027: Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies

DUBLIN, Dec 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Access Control Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing crime rates, adoption of access control as a service (acaas) and technological advancements and deployment of wireless technology in security systems.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Crime Rates

3.1.2 Adoption of Access Control as A Service (ACaaS)

3.1.3 Technological Advancements and Deployment of Wireless Technology in Security Systems

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Access Control Market, By Type

4.1 Network Access Control

4.2 Mobile Access Control

4.3 Physical Access Control

4.4 Electronic Access Control

4.5 Logical Access Control



5 Access Control Market, By Component and Service

5.1 Hardware Components

5.1.1 Biometric Readers

5.1.1.1 Facial Recognition

5.1.1.2 Hand Geometry Recognition

5.1.1.3 Fingerprint Recognition

5.1.1.4 Integrated Risk Information System Recognition (IRIS)

5.1.2 Electronic Locks

5.1.2.1 Wireless Locks

5.1.2.2 Electric Strike Locks

5.1.2.3 Electromagnetic Locks

5.1.3 Multi-Technology Readers

5.1.4 Card-Based Readers

5.1.4.1 Magnetic Stripe Readers

5.1.4.2 Smart Card Readers

5.1.4.3 Proximity Card Readers

5.1.5 Controllers

5.1.5.1 IP Access Controllers

5.1.5.2 Serial Access Controllers

5.1.6 Other Hardware Components

5.1.6.1 Radio-Frequency Identification Tags

5.1.6.2 Cards

5.1.6.3 Servers

5.1.6.4 Keypads

5.1.6.5 Door Sets

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Support and Maintenance Services

5.2.2 Installation and Integration Services

5.2.3 Access Control as A Service (ACaaS)

5.2.3.1 Managed Access Control as A Service (ACaaS)

5.2.3.2 Hybrid Access Control as A Service (ACaaS)

5.2.3.3 Hosted ACaaS

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Management System

5.3.2 Other Softwares



6 Access Control Market, By End User

6.1 Commercial

6.1.1 Enterprises and Data Centers

6.1.2 Hotels, Stadiums, and Amusement Parks

6.1.3 Retail Stores and Malls

6.1.4 Banks and Financial Centers

6.2 Education

6.3 Military and Defense

6.4 Healthcare

6.5 Residential

6.6 Industrial

6.7 Transportation

6.8 Manufacturing and Industrial

6.9 Government

6.10 Logistics

6.11 Other End Users



7 Access Control Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Honeywell Security Group

9.2 3M Company

9.3 Bosch Security Systems Inc.

9.4 Johnson Controls International plc

9.5 Tyco International PLC

9.6 Siemens Building Technologies

9.7 NEC Corp.

9.8 Nedap N.V.

9.9 Brivo, Inc.

9.10 Dorma+Kaba Holding AG

9.11 Gemlato N.V.

9.12 Gallagher Group Ltd.

9.13 Suprema HQ Inc.

9.14 Amag Technology Inc.

9.15 ASSA Abloy AB Group

9.16 Crossmatch Technologies Inc.

9.17 OT-Morpho

9.18 Vanderbilt Industries

9.19 Allegion PLC

9.20 Identiv, Inc.



