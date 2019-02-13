Global Acetaldehyde Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Acetaldehyde in Tons.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: Acetate Esters, Pentaerythritol, Pyridine & Pyridine Bases, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098302



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 18 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ashok Alco - chem Limited

- Celanese Corporation

- China National Petroleum Corporation

- Eastman Chemical Company

- Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

- KH Neochem Co. Ltd.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098302



ACETALDEHYDE MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Acetaldehyde: A Vital Platform Chemical for Organic Chemicals Production

Stable Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years

China Dominates the World Acetaldehyde Market

Table 1: World Acetaldehyde Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India Emerges as a Major Consumer

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities

Favorable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Table 2: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth

Table 3: Global Manufacturing PMI: Monthly Index Points for the Period December 2016 to February 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES



Pyridine & Pyridine Bases: Largest & Fastest Growing End-use Segment

Increasing Production of Crotonaldehyde Benefit Consumption of Acetaldehyde in its Synthesis

Rising Demand for Sorbic Acid as Antimicrobial Preservative Drives Crotonaldehyde Production

Table 4: Global Antimicrobial Preservatives Market by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sorbic Acid/Sorbates, Acetic Acid/Acetates, Benzoic Acid/Benzoates and Propionic Acid/Propionates (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Acetaldehyde Usage in Butanediol Production Bode Well for the Market

Expanding Applications for Glyoxal/Glyoxylic Acid Drive Demand for Acetaldehyde

Pharmaceutical Applications

Petroleum Applications

Textile Dyeing/Printing Applications

Light Industry

Established Image as Key Ingredient in Fertilizers & Pesticides Aids Market Growth

Role in Manufacture of PVA Compounds Steers Volume Sales

Tranquilizers & Sedatives: Major Application Areas in Pharmaceuticals Sector

Novel Opportunities in Food & Beverages Sector

Technology Advances to Spur Future Growth

Issues & Challenges

Massive Volume Decline in Acetic Acid Production Amid Proliferation of Methanol-based & Other Novel Processes

Indication of Lost Opportunity for Acetaldehyde in Acetic Acid Synthesis

Table 5: Global Acetic Acid Production by Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Acetaldehyde Oxidation, Ethyl Alcohol, Methanol Carbonylation and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Annual Consumption of Methanol (in Thousand Tons) in Acetic Acid Production: 2014 through 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Carcinogenicity of Acetaldehyde Raises Risks and Safety Concerns

Sources of Acetaldehyde Exposure

Associated Health Risks Hampers Usage in Food & Beverage

Regulations for Ensuring Safety of Foods & Beverages

Table 7: Permitted Acetaldehyde Concentration in Various Food and Beverages Categories





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Acetaldehyde: Introduction

Key Properties

Manufacturing Process

Acetaldehyde Extraction Processes

Ethanol Dehydrogenation

Ethanol Oxidation

Wackie Cheme Process

Wacker Process

Methanol Hydroformylation

Major End-use Segments

Acetate Esters

Pentaerythritol

Pyridine

Others

1,3-Butylene Glycol

Crotonaldehyde

Glyoxal

Historical Perspective

Regulations

New Emission Standards from EPA





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Ashok Alco - chem Limited (India)

Celanese Corporation (USA)

China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

Eastman Chemical Company (USA)

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India)

KH Neochem Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd. (India)

LCY GROUP (Taiwan)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Naran Lala Pvt. Ltd. (India)

SEKAB (Sweden)

Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)

Sigma Aldrich Corp. (USA)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

5.2 Recent Industry Activity

ChemChina and Celanese to Develop Acetyls Technology

Showa Denko Enhances N-Propyl Acetate Production Capacity

Celanese to Increase Acetic Acid & VAM Production Capacity

Celanese Achieves ENERGY STAR® Challenge for POM & VAM Facilities

Celanese Commences Ibn Sina Polyacetal Production Facility in Saudi Arabia

Jubilant Life Sciences Partners with Barentz International

Godavari Biorefineries Inaugurates R&D Lab in Navi Mumbai

Celanese Opens New Customer Solution Center in Tokyo





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding China & Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for Acetaldehyde by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding China & Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Acetaldehyde by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding China & Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytics by End-Use Segment

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde by End-Use Segment - Acetate Esters, Pentaerythritol, Pyridine & Pyridine Bases, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Acetaldehyde by End-Use Segment - Acetate Esters, Pentaerythritol, Pyridine & Pyridine Bases, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Acetaldehyde by End-use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acetate Esters, Pentaerythritol, Pyridine & Pyridine Bases, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

A Prominent Market for Acetaldehyde

Wide Use Case in a Multitude of Applications Drives Demand

F&B Sector Extends Robust Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 14: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: US Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 16: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Canadian Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Acetaldehyde Consumption Remains on Upward Trajectory

Butadiene Supply Disruption Benefits the Market

Competitive Scenario

Table 18: Leading Players in the Japanese Acetaldehyde Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for KH Neochem Co. Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Japanese Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding raph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

A Mature Market

Mixed Bag of Opportunities for Acetaldehyde in Europe

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: European Historic Review for Acetaldehyde by Geographic Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: European 14-Year Perspective for Acetaldehyde by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 24: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: French Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 26: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: German Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 28: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Italian Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: UK Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 32: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Spanish Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 34: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Russian Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 36: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 China

Market Analysis

Table 38: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Chinese Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan & China)

Market Analysis

Table 40: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde by Geographic Region/ Country - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acetaldehyde by Geographic Region/Country - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Acetaldehyde by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.1 India

Market Analysis

Table 43: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Indian Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis

Table 47: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.8 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 49: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Latin American Historic Review for Acetaldehyde by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Acetaldehyde by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.8.1 Brazil

Market Analysis

Table 52: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Brazilian Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.8.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 54: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Acetaldehyde Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 18 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 18) The United States (5) Japan (2) Europe (3) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098302



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

