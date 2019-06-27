Global Acetic Acid Markets 2019-2024 - Environmental Concerns Pose Challenges for the Market

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acetic Acid: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Acetic Acid in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Segments:



Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Acetic Anhydride

Ethyl Acetate

Butyl Acetate

Other Acetates

Purified Terephthalic Acid

Other Applications

The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:



BP p.l.c. (UK)

BP PETRONAS Acetyls Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Lotte BP Chemicals Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Celanese Corporation ( USA )

) Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Daicel Corporation ( Japan )

) Eastman Chemical Company ( USA )

) Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Limited ( India )

) Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd ( China )

) Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ( India )

) Kuraray Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) LyondellBasell Industries ( USA )

) Showa Denko K.K. ( Japan )

) Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon Works ( China )

) Wacker Chemie AG ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Acetic Acid - A Prelude

Environmental Concerns Pose Challenges for the Market

China Powers the Global Acetic Acid Market

North America and Europe - Mature but Stable Markets

Vinyl Acetate Monomer - The Largest End-use Segment for Acetic Acid

PTA - The Fastest Growing End-use Segment for Acetic Acid



3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Bio-Acetic Acid Market Poised for Strong Growth

Acetic Anhydride Witnesses Renewed Vigor from Pharmaceutical Industry

Next-generation Technologies Gain Prominence for Acetic Acid Manufacturing

Standard Monsanto Technology Stands Strong

AO Plus Process Technology - An Improvement Over Conventional Monsanto Technology

BP Unveils Its New SaaBre Technology for Acetic Acid Production

Eastman's Technology Emphasizes on Co-Production of Acetic Acid and Acetic Anhydride

Producers Exercise Increased Control Over Methanol Carbonylation Technology

Booming Asian Chemical Industry to Benefit Global Acetic Acid Market

Global Acetic Acid Demand Projected to Grow In Line with Burgeoning GDP Rates

Developing Nations Spearhead Global Acetic Acid Demand

Raw Materials: Greatly Influencing the Acetic Acid Market

Acetic Acid Manufacturers Based in Western Countries Shift Production Overseas

Intermediates/Derivatives: Driving the Acetic Acid Market

Demand from Coatings Sector Augurs Well for Global Ethyl Acetate Market

Water-Borne Coatings Gaining at the Expense of Ethyl Acetate -Based Coatings

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Gains Popularity in Packaging Applications

Multiple Factors to Benefit Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum

Acetic Acid - The Green Building Blocks of Eco-friendly Plastics

Clampdown on Smoking to Affect Cellulose Acetate Demand

Impact of Government Legislations on the Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Chemical and Physical Properties

Grades

Hazards

Primary Uses of Acetic Acid

Synthetic Flavoring Agent

Feedstock in the Production of Acetic Anhydride

Buffering Agent

Applications in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Etherifying & Neutralizing Agent

Photographic Chemicals Manufactured Using Acetic Acid

Primary Input in the Production of Rubber Chemicals

Removes Rust from Garments

Chemical & Biochemical Analysis

Acetic Acid - An Alternative for Cancer Treatment

Acetic Acid - A Latent Peril

Repercussions of Excessive Exposure

Short-term Exposure

Long-term Exposure

Personal Protection

Feedstock Used for the Production of Acetic Acid

Methanol

Ethylene

An Important Petrochemical Intermediate

Acetaldehyde



5. END-USE MARKETS - AN OVERVIEW

Key End-Use Segments for Acetic Acid

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Production Process

End-Use Applications

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Increased Use of PET

Cellulose Acetate & Acetic Anhydride

End-use Applications of Cellulose Acetate

Acetylates (Esters and Acetates)

Ethyl Acetates

Production Process

Recent Developments

Consumption Pattern

Acetic Anhydride

Other Applications

Monochloroacetic Acid



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Globalization Takes Over the Mantle

A Moderately Fragmented Market

BP and Celanese Lead Acetic Acid Production

Capacity Expansion Cools Down on Overcapacity Issues in Asia



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

Godavari Biorefineries to Restart Production of Bio-based Acetic Acid

Celanese Corporation to Expand Capacity for Acetic Acid and VAM

BP to Establish Large Acetic Acid Facility in Oman

Technip and BP Sign Acetic Acid Alliance

Lotte Acquires Fine Chemicals Business of Samsung



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 48)

The United States (5)

(5) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (10)

(10) Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (22)

(Excluding Japan) (22) Middle East (3)

(3) Latin America (4)

