Global Acne Market and Competitive Landscape 2014-2017 & 2018-2023
10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Acne Market and Competitive Landscape - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest research Global Acne Market and Competitive Landscape - 2018, provides comprehensive insights into Acne pipeline, epidemiology, market valuations, product sales, market forecast, product forecasts, and market shares. This study accurately estimates and forecast Acne market size and drug sales. This research also provides insights into Acne epidemiology and late stage pipeline.
The research is classified into following sections - Acne overview with definitions, symptoms, etiology, diagnosis, treatment options; Acne pipeline insights covering late stage clinical trials pipeline; Acne prevalence trends by countries; Acne market size and forecast by countries, market events, trends; product sales and forecast by countries; market shares by countries. The research scope includes G7 countries - US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan.
Research Scope:
- Acne pipeline: Find out the drugs in clinical trials for Acne by stages, phase 3 clinical trials, phase 2 clinical trials, and phase 1 clinical trials, by pharmacological class, by company
- Acne epidemiology: Find out the prevalence of Acne by countries - US, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan; prevalence forecast to 2023
- Acne products: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Acne by brand name, by molecule, by company, by branded / generic, by countries - US, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan
- Acne market size: Find out the market size for Acne drugs by countries - US, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan; Find out how the market advanced from 2014
- Acne drug sales: Find out the sales of Acne drugs by countries - US, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Global
- Acne drugs sales forecast: Sales forecast for Acne drugs to 2023 by countries - US, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan
- Acne market share analysis: Find out the market shares of Acne drugs and outlook by countries - US, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan
Benefits of this Research:
- Evaluate commercial market opportunities for Acne drugs
- Synthesize insights for business development & licensing
- Track market size, competitor drug sales, market shares in Acne market
- Develop in-depth knowledge of competition and markets
- Analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers
- Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the market
- Track market trends and analyze key events in Acne market
- Develop forecast models, healthcare frameworks, or economic models
- Answer key business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Acne: Disease Overview
2. Acne Pipeline Insights
3. Acne Epidemiology Analysis
4. US Acne Market Insights
5. Germany Acne Market Insights
6. France Acne Market Insights
7. Italy Acne Market Insights
8. Spain Acne Market Insights
9. UK Acne Market Insights
10. Europe Acne Market Insights
11. Japan Acne Market Insights
12. Global Acne Market Insights
