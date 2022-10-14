Global Acne Medication Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2030 Featuring Almirall, Bausch, Galderma, Mayne Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharma, & Teva

Oct 14, 2022, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acne Medication Market by Therapeutic Class, Formulation, Type, Acne Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
At an estimated value of over USD 10.08 billion in 2021, the Global Acne Medication Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 3.4% and valued at over USD 14.26 billion over the forecast year 2022-2030
Acne is the most common skin conditions typically caused by changes in structures of the skin. It affects almost millions of adolescents around the globe.
Hence, there is huge demand for topical as well as oral acne medication. Topical medication includes creams, gels, and ointments that consist of retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and others. On the other hand, oral acne medication is relatively more effective where moderate to severe acne do not respond to topical agents.
Market Dynamics and Trends
Numerous factors such as changing hormone levels, rising teenage population, and growing adoption of skincare products significantly drive the growth of global acne medication market. In addition, excessive production of oil from sebaceous glands and unhygienic lifestyle causes the occurrence of acne, thus impacting positively on the market growth.
However, side-effects such as skin irritation, dry skin, and erythema or skin redness due to the utilization of acne medications is expected to hamper growth of the market.
On the contrary, increased R&D in skin care along with the high market potential across untapped emerging countries is expected to be opportunistic for the market growth. Further, growing occurrence and severity of acne is one of the major factors that will fuel the market size during forecast period
Geographical Analysis
In terms of geography, North America held major share of the market in 2020. This is attributed to the surge in use of skin care products and increased awareness about natural acne medication has propelled the demand for acne medication across this region.
However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow rapidly with increasing market size due to the factors such as up surge in healthcare expenditure and higher demand for acne therapeutics across developing countries in the region.
Competitive Landscape
Maximum growth opportunities make the Acne Medication market highly competitive. Some of the major players in the market are Almirall SA., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma S.A, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and many more.
A number of developmental strategies have been adopted by companies in the past few years. For instance, in June 2020, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Ortho Dermatologics, announced that ARAZLO (tazarotene) Lotion is available commercially to health care professionals across the U.S. ARAZLO is the tazarotene acne treatment medicine which is available in lotion formulation.
Also, in February 2020, Almirall, S.A. (ALM) announced the development of Seysara (sarecycline), the advanced tetracycline-derived oral antibiotic for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The product is expected to be submitted to National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in 2023.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Unhealthy Food Habits and Rise in Sedentary Lifestyles
- Occurrence of Acne Vulgaris Condition in Teenagers & Adults
- Rising Awareness About the Overall Appearance, Health, and Attire
Restraints
- Side-Effects Related With the Usage of Acne Medications and Substitute Acne Treatment Options
Opportunities
- Emergence & Development of Effective Acne Medications With Minor Side Effects
- Significant Market Potential in Untapped Developing Countries
Companies Mentioned
- Almirall SA.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Galderma S.A
- Mayne Pharma Group Limited
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)
- Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Scope of the Report
Global Acne Medication Market- By Therapeutic Class
- Retinoids
- Topical & combination retinoids
- Oral retinoid (Isotretinoin)
- Antibiotics
- Topical & combination antibiotics
- Oral antibiotics
- Benzoyl Peroxide
- Salicylic Acid
- Others
Global Acne Medication Market - By Formulation
- Topical Medications
- Oral Medications
Global Acne Medication Market - By Type
- Prescription Medicines
- Over-The-Counter Medicines
Global Acne Medication Market - By Acne Type
- Non-Inflammatory Acne
- Inflammatory Acne
Global Acne Medication Market - By Distribution Channel
- Retail Stores
- E-Commerce
- Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Global Acne Medication Market - By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Remaining Countries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9bkq5q
