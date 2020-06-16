Global Acoustic Camera Market (2019 to 2026) - by Array Type, Measurement Type, Application and End-use

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acoustic Camera Market by Array Type, Measurement Type, Application and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global acoustic camera market was valued at $122.63 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $274.57 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2026.



Acoustic camera is used to detect, locate, identify, and categorize the sound source. It collects signals simultaneously and process it to represent the location of the sound source. Acoustic camera consists of a microphone array from which signals are collected and processed simultaneously to form an image of the location of the sound source. These cameras are being increasingly utilized to combat noise pollution in metropolitan cities. In addition, these cameras are also being used in mapping rocks and for identifying faults in machinery and mechanical parts.



A wide range of noise sources can be tested using acoustic cameras. For instance, Ventac, a company based in Ireland uses acoustic cameras to test passenger vehicles, industrial vehicles, heavy machinery, and electronic equipment. This enhanced technology allows users among various industry vertical to conduct detailed noise source identification analysis, providing targeted solutions for noise problems.



The factors such as maintenance optimization by various industries to ensure safety and efficient performance of the machines, increase in usage of acoustic cameras in oil & gas and power generation projects, and stringent safety government regulations drive the growth of the acoustic camera market globally. However, high manufacturing and maintenance cost of acoustic cameras hampers the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, an increase in the use of advance NDT equipment offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the acoustic camera market globally.



The global acoustic camera market is segmented on the basis of array type, measurement type, application, end use, and region. By array, the market is analyzed across 2D and 3D. By measurement type, the market is bifurcated into far field and near field. By application, the market is studied across noise source detection, leak detection, and others. By end use, the market is divided into industrial, aerospace & defense, infrastructure, energy & power, automotive, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.



The key players profiled in the report include GFAI Tech GmbH, Bruel & Kjaer, CAE Sofwtare & Systems, Siemens PLM Software (Siemens AG), Signal Interface Group, Inc., Norsonic AS., Sorama, ZIEGLER-Instruments, Microflown, and Polytec GmbH.



These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.



Key Benefits

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global acoustic camera market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the acoustic camera market.

The acoustic camera market growth is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Findings



Based on array type, the 2Dsegmentgenerated the highest revenue in the global acoustic camera market forecast in 2019.

Based on application, the noise source detection segment generated the highest revenue in the global acoustic camera market share in 2019.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2019)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Maintenance optimization by various industries to ensure safety and efficient performance of the machines

3.5.1.2. Increasing usage of acoustic camera in oil & gas and power generation projects

3.5.1.3. Stringent safety and government regulations

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High manufacturing and maintenance cost of acoustic camera

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increasing usage of advance NDT equipment



CHAPTER 4: ACOUSTIC CAMERA MARKET, BY ARRAY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. 2D

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. 3D

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ACOUSTIC CAMERA MARKET, BY MEASUREMENT TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. FAR FIELD

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. NEAR FIELD

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ACOUSTIC CAMERA MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NOISE SOURCE DETECTION

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. LEAK DETECTION

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. OTHERS

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: ACOUSTIC CAMERA MARKET, BY END USE

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. INDUSTRIAL

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. INFRASTRUCTURE

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. ENERGY & POWER

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

7.6. AUTOMOTIVE

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis by country

7.7. OTHERS

7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: ACOUSTIC CAMERA MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.3. EUROPE

8.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

8.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE



Companies Mentioned



GFAI Tech GmbH

Bruel & Kjaer

CAE Sofwtare & Systems

Siemens PLM Software (Siemens AG)

Signal Interface Group Inc.

Norsonic AS.

Sorama

ZIEGLER-Instruments

Microflown

Polytec GmbH.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydzvha

SOURCE Research and Markets

