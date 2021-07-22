Global Acoustic Insulation Market (2021 to 2026) - Aerogel is the Potential High-Performance Substitute for Glass Wool Presenting Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acoustic Insulation Market by Type (Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Foamed Plastics, Elastomeric Foam), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Industrial & Oem), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acoustic insulation market size is projected to grow from USD 14.1 billion in 2021 to USD 17.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2021 and 2026.

Rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies and increase in demand from end-use industries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of acoustic insulation.

Building & construction accounted for the largest share in the acoustic insulation market in terms of value.

Building & construction accounted for the largest share in the acoustic insulation market in terms of value, followed by transportation and other industrial sectors. Urbanization, industrialization, and stringent regulations regarding energy conservation, especially in developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Africa, are the major growth factors for the acoustic insulation market. Commercial buildings consumes more than 80% of the overall consumption of acoustic insulation in the building and construction industry. Acoustic insulation significantly reduces the levels of external noise entering homes, offices, and other commercial buildings, allowing a peaceful environment. In addition, growing demand for acoustic insulation in the automotive industry is also driven by the use of soundproofing applications in engine components and sound systems.

Foamed plastic is the largest type among other acoustic insulation materials.

Foamed plastic is the largest type among other acoustic insulation materials in terms of value, because of its high prices as compared to rock wool and glass wool materials. These plastics are innovative, energy-efficient materials used for insulation and can effectively seal gaps and stop air leaks. Foamed plastics are further segmented into polyethylene, polyurethane, polystyrene, phenolic foam, etc. In addition, glass wool is the second-largest material type in demand, because of its superior sound absorption, low cost, and its increasing use in the building and construction sector. It is thus used in various applications, such as piping, gymnasiums, cinemas, air conditioner duct warming/cooling, machine rooms, ships, office partition walls, and ceiling sound absorption.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for acoustic insulation between 2021 and 2026.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for acoustic insulation between 2021 and 2026. Growth in APAC is primarily attributed to the fast-paced expansion of the economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. The region has become an attractive location for chemical & petrochemical, power, oil & gas, and cement industries. Growing population increased consumer spending, and rapid industrial expansion are the major factors responsible for the high growth rate of the region. Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income are the key factors driving the demand for acoustic insulation in India. The manufacturers focus on the high-growth Indian market to gain market share and increase their profitability.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Acoustic Insulation Market

4.2 Europe: Acoustic Insulation Market, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.3 Acoustic Insulation Market, by Type

4.4 Acoustic Insulation Market, by End-Use Industry

4.5 Acoustic Insulation Market: Regional Growth Rates

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Health Issues Associated with Noise Pollution

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations for Insulation

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand from Developing Nations

5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for Acoustic Insulation from Industrial Sectors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Slowdown in the European Construction Industry

5.2.2.2 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Due to Volatility in Crude Oil Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Aerogel is the Potential High-Performance Substitute for Glass Wool

5.2.3.2 Increasing Focus on Sustainability and Favorable Government Regulations on Energy Efficiency

5.2.3.3 Increased Infrastructural Spending in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Proper Disposable and Recycling Techniques Required

5.2.4.2 Low Awareness and High Capital Cost of Acoustic Insulation in Developing Countries

5.3 Patent Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Raw Material Analysis

5.7 Tariff and Regulations

5.7.1 Europe

5.7.2 North America

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.9.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.9.2 Major Economic Effects of COVID-19

5.9.3 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography

5.9.4 Impact on End-Use Industries

5.9.4.1 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Improve Production

5.9.4.2 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

5.10 Macroeconomic Indicator

5.11 Operational Data

5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Trade Analysis

5.15 Ecosystem Mapping

5.16 Average Pricing Analysis

6 Acoustic Insulation Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Glass Wool

6.2.1 Easy Installation and Transport Makes It a Favorable Insulation Solution

6.3 Rock Wool

6.3.1 Abundant and Easy Availability of Raw Materials to Drive the Rock Wool Market

6.4 Foamed Plastics

6.4.1 Plastic Foams Are Energy-Efficient Materials

6.4.2 Polyethylene

6.4.3 Polyurethane

6.4.4 Polystyrene

6.4.5 Polyisocyanurate

6.4.6 Phenolic Foam

6.4.7 Other Foamed Plastics

6.5 Elastomeric Foam

6.5.1 Fiber-Free and Low-Voc for Chemical Emissions

6.5.2 Nitrile-Butadiene Rubber (Nr) Foam

6.5.3 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Foam

6.5.4 Chloroprene Foam

6.5.5 Other Elastomeric Foams

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Aerogel

6.6.2 Cellulose Acetate

7 Acoustic Insulation, by End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Building & Construction

7.2.1 Largest End-Use Industry in the Acoustic Insulation Market

7.2.2 Residential Buildings

7.2.2.1 Residential Buildings Envelope

7.2.2.2 Residential Buildings Equipment

7.2.3 Commercial Buildings

7.2.3.1 Commercial Buildings Envelope

7.2.3.2 Commercial Buildings Equipment

7.3 Transportation

7.3.1 Second-Largest End-Use Industry of the Market with Expected Rapid Growth in the Future

7.3.2 Automotive

7.3.3 Marine

7.3.4 Aerospace

7.3.5 Railways

7.3.6 Earth Moving Equipment

7.4 Oil & Gas and Petrochemical

7.4.1 Growing Population and Energy Demand Will Impact the Market

7.4.2 Compressors

7.4.3 High-Pressure Pipes

7.4.4 Vessels

7.4.5 Equipment Encapsulation

7.5 Energy and Utilities

7.5.1 Growing Energy Demand from Developing Countries is Driving the Market

7.5.2 Compressors

7.5.3 High-Pressure Pipes

7.5.4 Pump

7.5.5 Power Generation

7.5.6 Turbine Room

7.6 Industrial and Oem

7.6.1 Increasing Demand for Electronics and Telecom Will Drive the Market

7.6.2 General Manufacturing

7.6.3 Telecom

7.6.4 Semiconductors

8 Acoustic Insulation Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Major Players

10.1.1 Saint-Gobain

10.1.2 Knauf Insulation

10.1.3 Armacell International

10.1.4 Soprema

10.1.5 Rockwool International

10.1.6 Huntsman

10.1.7 Owens Corning

10.1.8 Kingspan Group

10.1.9 Basf

10.1.10 Johns Manville

10.1.11 Getzner Werkstoffe Gmbh

10.1.12 Cellofoam Gmbh

10.1.13 Regupol Bsw Gmbh

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 3M

10.2.2 Trelleborg

10.2.3 L'isolante K-Flex S.P.A

10.2.4 DoW

10.2.5 Siderise

10.2.6 Cabot

10.2.7 Fletcher Insulation

10.2.8 Hush Acoustic

10.2.9 Primacoustic

10.2.10 Trocellen

10.2.11 Cellecta Ltd.

10.2.12 Recticel Insulation

10.2.13 International Cellulose Corporation

10.2.14 Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co. Ltd.

10.2.15 Lanxess

11 Adjacent/Related Market

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aywzrg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

