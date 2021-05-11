Global Acoustic Sensors Market to Grow at a CAGR of over 10% by 2025 - Driven by Evolution of Smart Cities - Technavio

The acoustic sensors market is poised to grow by USD 377.41 million between 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample Report

To understand the functioning of the cities and offer better services to the citizens, city planners use location-based services in smart cities. This involves setting up of new cellular base stations, new hotspot points, and revamped RF technology infrastructure. Smart cities depend on public Wi-Fi networks to render services such as access to education, healthcare, infrastructure management, traffic management, safety and security, and waste and water management. Smart cities will boost cellular networks to facilitate robust service infrastructure. These factors increase the demand of acoustic sensors, which in turn, drives the market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Inferior impact on the acoustic sensors market. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show At Par growth.

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the acoustic sensors market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. the acoustic sensors market growth in APAC can be attributed to the presence of a large number of smartphone users and the rising demand for mobile hotspot routers

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Know About the Key Opportunities and Growth of Acoustic Sensors Market in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry

https://www.technavio.com/report/acoustic-sensors-market-industry-analysis

The acoustic sensors market is segmented by end-user (telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, and others), application (SAW sensor and BAW sensor), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The telecom sector segment will have the largest market share of acoustic sensors market in near future. Moreover, increasing use of RF components, including acoustic sensors to support different standards, applications, band combinations, and mobile operators' requirements will also boost the growth.

The acoustic sensors market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A to compete in the market.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Proliferation of smartphones and tablets

Evolution of smart cities

Advances in RF technology

Market Challenges

Increasing complexity of RF

Intense competition among vendors

Cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry

Companies Mentioned

Boston Piezo-Optics Inc.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

CeramTec GmbH

CTS Corp.

Dytran Instruments Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

KYOCERA Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Siemens AG

Related Reports on Industrials Industry Include:

Photonic Sensor Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The photonic sensor market size has the potential to grow by USD 20.29 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.83%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/acoustic-sensors-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

