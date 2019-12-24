Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoustic Wave Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$401.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 9.8%. Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$419.5 Million by the year 2025, Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797757/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor will reach a market size of US$32.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$72.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Althen GmbH; Boston Piezo Optics Inc.; Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG; Campbell Scientific, Inc.; CTS Corporation; Dytran Instruments, Inc.; Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.; Hawk Measurement Systems; H. Heinz Mebwiderstande GmbH; ifm electronic GmbH; NanoTemper Technologies GmbH; Pro-micron GmbH; Qualtre Inc.; Senseor SAS; Sensor Technology Ltd.; Transense Technologies plc; Vectron International, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797757/?utm_source=PRN



ACOUSTIC WAVE SENSOR MCP10

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



An Introduction to Acoustic Wave Sensors

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensors

Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensors

Acoustic Wave Sensors: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Unique Capability to Comply with Numerous Sensing Parameters Steers Market Adoption

Progressive Trend in World Sensors Industry Creates Fertile Environment

World Sensors Market by End-Use Application (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Sales

Continuous Improvements to Benefit Sensor Technology

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)

Market Structure

Distribution Plays a Pivotal Role

Dynamics in the Sensor Industry Closely Tied to Economic Scenario

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2

through 2020

Competitive Structure

Industry Consolidation: A Perennial Trend





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Althen GmbH (Germany)

Boston Piezo Optics Inc. (USA)

Campbell Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

CTS Corporation (USA)

Dytran Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Electronic Sensor Technology Inc. (USA)

H. Heinz Meßwiderstände GmbH (Germany)

Hawk Measurement Systems (Australia)

ifm electronic GmbH (Germany)

NanoTemper Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Pro-micron GmbH (Germany)

Qualtre Inc. (USA)

Sensor Technology Ltd. (UK)

Transense Technologies plc (UK)

Vectron International, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Ongoing Proliferation of Industry 4.0 & IIoT Set to Alter Market Dynamics

Surface and Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors: A Comparative Review

Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensors Remain in Contention

Thickness Shear Mode (TSM/QCM) Resonator & Shear-Horizontal Acoustic Plate Mode (SH-APM) Sensor: Two Popular BAW Technologies

BAW Gyroscope Sensors: A Novel Technology with Tremendous Promise

Acoustic Wave Resonators-Based Sensors Acknowledged as Highly- Sensitive Transducers

Acoustic Wave Delay Lines Sensors Fully Suitable for Microwave Applications

Telecommunication: Established End-Use Vertical

Wide Use Case in Automotive Applications

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Autonomous Vehicles: Emerging Application Market

Autonomous Vehicles in 2043 (In Million Units)

Acoustic Wave Sensors in Industrial Manufacturing Market

High Growth Opportunities in Food & Beverage Industry

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Healthcare: Robust Opportunities in POC Diagnostics

POC Tests for Respiratory Viruses

Growing Healthcare Services Industry: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

Consumer Electronics: Niche Application Sector

Highly Convenient Monitoring of Critical Electrical Assets

Military, Defense & Aerospace: Major Application Areas

Chemicals Sensing Made Effortless with Acoustic Wave Sensors

Future-Proof Flow Detection with Acoustic Wave Sensors

Temperature Measuring Made Convenient and Easier

Robust Opportunities in Torque Sensing

Technology Advancement: Multiplexing Technology to Improve Functional Capabilities





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Acoustic Wave Sensor Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Acoustic Wave Sensor Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Resonators (Device) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Resonators (Device) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Resonators (Device) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Delay Lines (Device) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Delay Lines (Device) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Delay Lines (Device) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Temperature (Sensing Parameter) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Temperature (Sensing Parameter) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Temperature (Sensing Parameter) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Pressure (Sensing Parameter) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Pressure (Sensing Parameter) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Pressure (Sensing Parameter) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Humidity (Sensing Parameter) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Humidity (Sensing Parameter) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Humidity (Sensing Parameter) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Mass (Sensing Parameter) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Mass (Sensing Parameter) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Mass (Sensing Parameter) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Torque (Sensing Parameter) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Torque (Sensing Parameter) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Torque (Sensing Parameter) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Sensing Parameters (Sensing Parameter) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Other Sensing Parameters (Sensing Parameter) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2017

Table 33: Other Sensing Parameters (Sensing Parameter) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Military (End-Use Application) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Military (End-Use Application) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Military (End-Use Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Automotive (End-Use Application) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Automotive (End-Use Application) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Automotive (End-Use Application) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Industrial (End-Use Application) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2

to 2025

Table 41: Industrial (End-Use Application) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Industrial (End-Use Application) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Food & Beverages (End-Use Application) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Food & Beverages (End-Use Application) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 45: Food & Beverages (End-Use Application) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Other End-Use Applications (End-Use Application) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Other End-Use Applications (End-Use Application) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 48: Other End-Use Applications (End-Use Application) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

North American Acoustic Wave Sensor Market

Market Analytics

Table 49: United States Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the United States by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 54: United States Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the United States by Sensing Parameter: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 57: United States Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: United States Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the United States by End-Use Application: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 60: United States Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 61: Canadian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Canadian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 63: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Canadian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Canadian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Review by Device in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 66: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Canadian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Canadian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Review by Sensing Parameter in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 69: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sensing Parameter for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Canadian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Canadian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Review by End-Use Application in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 72: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 73: Japanese Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Japanese Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Japanese Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Japanese Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Japanese Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Japanese Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 85: Chinese Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Chinese Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2009-2017

Table 93: Chinese Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by Sensing Parameter: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Chinese Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Chinese Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by End-Use Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 97: European Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: European Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: European Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018-2025

Table 104: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: European Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: European Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2018-2025

Table 107: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: European Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: European Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: European Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 112: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: French Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in France by Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: French Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in France by Sensing Parameter: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: French Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2009-2017

Table 120: French Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in France by End-Use Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: French Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: French Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 124: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: German Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: German Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: German Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 129: German Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: German Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2009-2017

Table 132: German Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: German Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: German Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 136: Italian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Italian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Italian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 141: Italian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Italian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2009-2017

Table 144: Italian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by Sensing Parameter: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Italian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Italian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by End-Use Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: United Kingdom Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: United Kingdom Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: United Kingdom Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: United Kingdom Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: United Kingdom Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 160: Spanish Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Spanish Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 162: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: Spanish Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Spanish Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Review by Device in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Spanish Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Spanish Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Review by Sensing Parameter in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sensing Parameter for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Spanish Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Spanish Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Review by End-Use Application in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 172: Russian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 174: Russian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Russian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Russia by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 177: Russian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Russian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Russia by Sensing Parameter: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 180: Russian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Russian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Russia by End-Use Application: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 183: Russian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 184: Rest of Europe Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Europe Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Europe Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018-2025

Table 188: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Europe Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Europe Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2018-2025

Table 191: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Europe Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Europe Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2018-2025

Table 194: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Europe Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 196: Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 197: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific by Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 204: Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific by Sensing Parameter: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2009-2017

Table 207: Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Asia-Pacific by End-Use Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2009-2017

Table 210: Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 211: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Australian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Australian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Australian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 216: Australian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Australian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2009-2017

Table 219: Australian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Australian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2009-2017

Table 222: Australian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 223: Indian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Indian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 225: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 226: Indian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Indian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Review by Device in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 228: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 229: Indian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Indian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Review by Sensing Parameter in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 231: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sensing Parameter for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 232: Indian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Indian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Review by End-Use Application in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 234: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 235: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: South Korean Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 237: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: South Korean Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 240: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 242: South Korean Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2009-2017

Table 243: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 245: South Korean Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2009-2017

Table 246: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 248: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 257: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 259: Latin American Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 260: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Latin American Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 262: Latin American Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 263: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 264: Latin American Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 265: Latin American Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 266: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 267: Latin American Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 268: Latin American Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 269: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2009-2017

Table 270: Latin American Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by Sensing Parameter: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 271: Latin American Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2009-2017

Table 273: Latin American Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by End-Use Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 274: Argentinean Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 275: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 276: Argentinean Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Argentinean Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018-2025

Table 278: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 279: Argentinean Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Argentinean Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2018-2025

Table 281: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 282: Argentinean Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 283: Argentinean Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2018-2025

Table 284: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 285: Argentinean Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 286: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 287: Brazilian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 288: Brazilian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 289: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Brazil by Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: Brazilian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 291: Brazilian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Brazil by Sensing Parameter: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 293: Brazilian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2009-2017

Table 294: Brazilian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 295: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Brazil by End-Use Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 296: Brazilian Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2009-2017

Table 297: Brazilian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 298: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 299: Mexican Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 300: Mexican Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 302: Mexican Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 303: Mexican Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 304: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 305: Mexican Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2009-2017

Table 306: Mexican Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 307: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 308: Mexican Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2009-2017

Table 309: Mexican Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 310: Rest of Latin America Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 311: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 312: Rest of Latin America Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 313: Rest of Latin America Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 314: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Latin America by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 315: Rest of Latin America Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 316: Rest of Latin America Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2018 to 2025

Table 317: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Latin America by Sensing Parameter: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 318: Rest of Latin America Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 319: Rest of Latin America Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 320: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Application: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 321: Rest of Latin America Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 322: The Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 323: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 324: The Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 325: The Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 326: The Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 327: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 328: The Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 329: The Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market by Device in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 330: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 331: The Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2018 to 2025

Table 332: The Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market by Sensing Parameter in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 333: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sensing Parameter for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 334: The Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 335: The Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market by End-Use Application in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 336: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 337: Iranian Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 338: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 339: Iranian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 340: Iranian Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 341: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2009-2017

Table 342: Iranian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 343: Iranian Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 344: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2009-2017

Table 345: Iranian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 346: Iranian Market for Acoustic Wave Sensor: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 347: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 348: Iranian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 349: Israeli Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 350: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 351: Israeli Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 352: Israeli Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018-2025

Table 353: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 354: Israeli Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 355: Israeli Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2018-2025

Table 356: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 357: Israeli Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 358: Israeli Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2018-2025

Table 359: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 360: Israeli Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 361: Saudi Arabian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 362: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 363: Saudi Arabian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 364: Saudi Arabian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 365: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 366: Saudi Arabian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 367: Saudi Arabian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 368: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2009-2017

Table 369: Saudi Arabian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by Sensing Parameter: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 370: Saudi Arabian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 371: Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2009-2017

Table 372: Saudi Arabian Acoustic Wave Sensor Market by End-Use Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 373: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 374: United Arab Emirates Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 375: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 376: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 377: United Arab Emirates Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 378: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 379: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 380: United Arab Emirates Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2009-2017

Table 381: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 382: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 383: United Arab Emirates Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2009-2017

Table 384: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 385: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 386: Rest of Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 387: Rest of Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 388: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2018-2025

Table 389: Rest of Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2009-2017

Table 390: Rest of Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 391: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter for the Period 2018-2025

Table 392: Rest of Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2009-2017

Table 393: Rest of Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 394: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 395: Rest of Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2009-2017

Table 396: Rest of Middle East Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 397: African Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 398: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 399: African Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 400: African Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device: 2018 to 2025

Table 401: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Africa by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 402: African Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 403: African Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sensing Parameter: 2018 to 2025

Table 404: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Africa by Sensing Parameter: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 405: African Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by Sensing Parameter: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 406: African Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by End-Use Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 407: Acoustic Wave Sensor Market in Africa by End-Use Application: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 408: African Acoustic Wave Sensor Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION









1. AANDERAA DATA INSTRUMENTS AS



2. ALTHEN GMBH MESS- UND SENSORTECHNIK



3. AXYS TECHNOLOGIES INC.



4. BEFS CO., LTD.



5. BOSTON PIEZO-OPTICS, INC.



6. CAMPBELL SCIENTIFIC, INC.



7. CHRISTIAN BÜRKERT GMBH & CO. KG



8. CETC DEQING HUAYING ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.



9. CTS CORPORATION



10. DYTRAN INSTRUMENTS, INC.



11. ELECTRONIC SENSOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.



12. ENVIRONETIX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION



13. H. HEINZ MEßWIDERSTÄNDE GMBH



14. HAWK MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS



15. IFM EFECTOR, INC.



16. INERTIAL LABS



17. KYOCERA CORPORATION



18. MOTION29 LIMITED



19. NANOTEMPER TECHNOLOGIES GMBH



20. NORTEK AS



21. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION



22. PRECISION ACOUSTICS LTD.



23. PRO-MICRON GMBH



24. QUALTRE, INC.



25. SAW COMPONENTS DRESDEN GMBH



26. SEAVIEW SYSTEMS, INC.



27. SENSACTION AG



28. SENSANNA INC.



29. SENSEOR



30. SENSOR TECHNOLOGY LTD.



31. STMICROELECTRONICS NV



32. TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.



33. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS, INC.



34. TRANSENSE TECHNOLOGIES PLC



35. VECTRON INTERNATIONAL







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797757/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

