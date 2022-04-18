What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 644

Companies: 35 - Players covered include Althen GmbH; Boston Piezo Optics Inc.; Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG; Campbell Scientific, Inc.; CTS Corporation; Dytran Instruments, Inc.; Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.; Hawk Measurement Systems; H. Heinz Mebwiderstande GmbH; ifm electronic GmbH; NanoTemper Technologies GmbH; Pro-micron GmbH; Qualtre Inc.; Senseor SAS; Sensor Technology Ltd.; Transense Technologies plc; Vectron International, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Device (Resonators, Delay Lines); End-Use Application (Military, Automotive, Industrial, Food & Beverages, Other End-Use Applications); Sensing Parameter (Temperature, Pressure, Humidity, Mass, Torque, Other Sensing Parameters); Type (Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensor, Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market to Reach $900.9 Million by 2026

Acoustic wave sensors are a class of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) that transmit mechanical acoustic waves to sense environmental factors around the device such as changes in frequency, amplitude, and wave phase relative to certain reference. Acoustic wave sensor devices are intrinsically reliable, inherently rugged, extremely sensitive, and are competitively priced, which make them highly desired sensor technology in a gamut of end-use domains. Further, these devices in their advanced versions can be passively and wirelessly interrogated without the need for sensor power source, to extend compatibility in new and next generation applications. The acoustic wave sensors offer a wide range of phenomena that can be further widened by applying a coating to the devices with materials, which experience changes in elasticity, conductivity or mass when exposed to certain chemical or physical stimulus. These sensors offer force, pressure, shock, and torque detection under an applied stress, which alter the propagating medium dynamics. In the telecommunications sector, acoustic wave devices are mainly utilized as acoustic wave filters in telecom base stations and mobile handsets; while in automotive applications, they are mainly used for torque sensing and tire pressure monitoring; for chemical sensing in medical applications; and as humidity, vapor, mass and temperature sensors in industrial manufacturing and commercial environments.

Acoustic wave sensor contains a piezoelectric substrate, one or more than one interdigital transducer (IDT), and area of propagation. While the Piezoelectric substrate is intended for producing electrical charges from mechanical force, the IDT is designed to convert electromagnetic waves to acoustic waves. Relying on the concept of Piezoelectricity, i.e., the generation of electrical charges by inducing mechanical stress through a reciprocal mechanism, acoustic wave sensors leverage the piezoelectric material to produce the acoustic wave. Further, these sensors deploy the reciprocal phenomenon to impose an oscillating electric field to generate a mechanical wave that moves through the substrate before converting back to an electric field, during which the measurement is made. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Acoustic Wave Sensor estimated at US$643.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$900.9 Million by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Acoustic Wave Sensor and is projected to reach US$253 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period.

The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing number of technological applications. The passive nature and lesser response time as well as the ability for wireless operation of acoustic wave sensors are driving the replacement of traditional sensors in several applications including consumer electronics, aerospace, healthcare, automotive, industrial and military segments. The automotive industry is witnessing an increase in number of applications that require acoustic wave sensors, such as Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), torque sensing, emission control, air volume monitoring, exhaust gas pressure of EGR system and engine management. Stringent safety mandates across Europe and North America among other regions is also driving an increase in application of acoustic wave sensors in the automotive industry. Further, increase in usage of the MEMS technology in acoustic wave sensing is likely to enhance use of sensors.

The market is also expected to demonstrate robust growth across different application verticals in lieu of competitive advantages of these sensors over the other sensor technologies. Acoustic wave viscosity, pressure, temperature, and torque sensors constitute the core product categories that have attained complete commercialization, and it is widely predicted that the acoustic wave sensor technology is likely to gain foothold in several other mechanisms as well.

With strong foothold in industrial and automotive applications in the form of pressure, temperature and torque sensors, acoustic wave sensors are likely widen footprint in military, defense and aerospace sectors, especially in applications where continuous and immediate machine health and process control information is highly relevant. High growth applications for acoustic wave sensor devices in aerospace include microwave components, fuel control systems, rotor tilts, suspension monitoring & control, auxiliary generators, drive control systems, nose wheel steering systems, cockpit control systems, and structural health monitoring (temperature, pressure, stress) systems, among others. Low production costs and further reduction in device prices would spur consumption of acoustic wave sensor solutions in the rapidly growing applications such as automotive and healthcare. More

