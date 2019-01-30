Global Acrylic Resins Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Acrylic Resins in Million Pounds by the following Product Segments: Acrylates, and Methacrylates.



Further the market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Arkema S.A

- Asahi Kasei Corporation

- BASF SE

- DIC Corporation

- DowDuPont, Inc.

- Evonik Industries AG



ACRYLIC RESINS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Acrylic Resin

Analysis by Product Segments

Acrylates

Methyl Acrylates

Analysis by End-Use Segments

Paints & Coatings

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Adhesives and Sealants

Construction

Textiles & Fibers

Other Applications



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Prelude

Acrylic Acid Market to Maintain Growth Momentum

Table 1: Global Acrylic Acid Market by Region (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Acrylic Acid Market by End-Use Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value for Adhesives and Sealants, Coatings, SAPs (Superabsorbent Polymers) and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Superabsorbent Polymers: Driving Demand for Acrylic Acid in Emerging Countries

Methyl Methacrylate - A Growing Market Driven by Downstream Applications

Table 3: Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market by Region: Breakdown of Planned Capacity in Thousand Tonnes/Year for USA, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Bio-based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector

Resins Market Going Green

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Propel Growth of Acrylic Resins

Environmental Legislation - Coatings Industry Comes Under Close Scrutiny

Paints & Coatings: The Largest End-Use Market for Acrylic Resins

Favorable Prospects for Coatings: Opportunities for Acrylic Resins Market

Acrylic Surface Coatings: Positive Growth Prospects

Textile Industry: Recovery to Boost Acrylic Resins Consumption

Rising Demand for Synthetic Fibers to Drive Growth

Acrylic Fibers and Textiles - A Peek into Current and Future Market Prospects

Table 4: Global Manmade Fibers Production by Type (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Polyester, Cellulosic Fibers, Polyamides (Nylon), Acrylic Polypropylene, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Consumption of Acrylic Fibers (2017E): Percentage Breakdown by End-Use Sector - Apparel, Home Furnishings, and Industrial Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: World Exports of Acrylic/Modacrylic Staple Fibers (Carded, Combed or Processed for Spinning) (2015 & 2016): Export Value in US$ Thousand by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Imports of Acrylic/Modacrylic Staple Fibers (Carded, Combed or Processed for Spinning) (2015 & 2016): Import Value in US$ Thousand by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Acrylonitrile: The Raw Material

New Applications & Eco-Friendly Adhesives: Opportunities for Acrylic Resins Market

Table 8: Global Adhesives Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Adhesives Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Technology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Acrylics in Paper & Paperboard Market: Influenced by Industrial Production Activity

Table 10: Global Paper Production Volume (in Million Tons): 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Pulp Production Volume (in Million Tons): 2012-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Pulp and Paper Market by Geographic Region (2016 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific, Canada, Europe, Japan, US, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Acrylic Resins Demand in Plastics Industry: An Overview

Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects

Table 13: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Construction Industry: Recovery to Stimulate Demand for Acrylic Resins

Table 14: Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Construction Market by Region (2017E & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Growth in Automotive Production Augurs Well for Acrylic Resins

Table 17: World Production of Passenger Cars: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in 000 Units for Years 2017 & 2

by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Production of Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in 000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Table 19: Leading Players in the Global Acrylic Acid Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity for Arkema, BASF, Dow, Evonik, Formosa Plastics Corp., Nippon Shokubai and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

MMA - A Highly Concentrated Market

MMA Supply Tightens, Prices Shoot Up

Table 20: MMA Monthly Spot Prices in Asia and Europe: October 2016 to October 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Capacity Additions on the Anvil Offer Hope

Table 21: Global Planned MMA Capacity in the Near-Term by Company

Table 22: Global Methyl Methacrylate Production Capacity (2017E) - Annual Output Capacity in Thousand Tons by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Acrylic Resin: An Introduction

Key Monomers Used for Manufacturing Acrylic Resins

Acrylates

Methyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

Butyl Acrylate

Methacrylates

Methyl Methacrylate

Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate

Lauryl Methacrylate

Isobutyl Methacrylate

Glycidyl Methacrylate

Benefits of Acrylic Resins

Disadvantages of Acrylic Resins

Key Pointers for Proper Maintenance and Handling of Acrylic Resins



3. OVERVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS



Introduction

Paints & Coatings

High-Solids Coatings

Liquid / Waterborne Coatings

Powder Coatings

Architectural Coatings

Product Coatings - OEM

Special Purpose Coatings

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Classification of Plastics

Thermoplastics

Commodity Plastics

Engineering Plastics

Other Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Adhesives and Sealants

Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives

Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Acrylic Sealants

Acrylic Film Adhesives

Construction

Textiles & Fibers

Applications

Production Process

Advantages of Acrylic Fibers

Other Applications

Acrylic Resins in Medical Sector

Acrylic Resins Offer Cost-Effective Alternate to Porcelain in Dental Prosthetics



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Sika Launches Sikafast-3300 & 3500 MMA Adhesives

Hitex Rolls Out Puma MMA Materials for Surfacing and Marking Applications

PPG Launches Waterborne Acrylic Urethane Coating, AQUACRON® 200 Series

Sanded Australia Rolls Out New Surfset Epoxy/Acrylic Resin System

Sartomer Introduces New Acrylics Resins

Dow Coating Materials Launches Two New Resin Technologies



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



The Dow Chemical Company Merges with E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company

Air Products Sells Performance Materials Division to Evonik Industries

Three Mitsubishi Companies Integrate to Form Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Lucite Declares Force Majeure at Cassel-based MMA Plant

Evonik, Melrob and NRC Ink Agreement for Distribution of MMA Monomers

LG MMA Makes Fresh Investment to Boost Production of MMA

Sumitomo Chemical to Combine Three Singapore Subsidiaries

Milar Takes Up Distribution of MMA SCIGRIP's Adhesives in Baltics and Poland

Arkema Sheds Execution of Acrylic Capacity Expansion Option in China

Nippon Shokubai to Build Acrylic Acid Plant

Arkema Expands Acrylic Resin Manufacturing Capacity in Brazil

Royal DSM Sells DSM Synres

Global Bioenergies Reaches First Milestone in BioMA+ Project

Allnex Acquires Brazil€™s Ãguia QuÃ­mica



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



Arkema S.A. (France)

Altuglas International (USA)

Arkema, Inc. (USA)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

BASF SE (Germany)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

Lotte Chemical Corporation (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Lucite International (UK)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Anderson Development Company, Inc. (USA)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Plaskolite, Inc. (USA)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Reichhold, Inc. (USA)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Unigel S.A. (Brazil)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Acrylic Resins Market by Product Segment

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylates by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Acrylates by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Methacrylates by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Methacrylates by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Methacrylates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Acrylic Resins Market by End-Use Segment

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Paper & Paperboard by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Paper & Paperboard by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Paper & Paperboard by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Plastics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Historic Review for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Plastics by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Plastics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Historic Review for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Adhesives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Construction by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Historic Review for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Construction by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Textiles & Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Historic Review for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Textiles & Fibers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Textiles & Fibers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World Historic Review for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Other Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins Consumption in Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Increasing Construction Spending to Spur Market Growth

Table 53: Residential Construction in the US (2013-2019P): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in €˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Projected Growth in the US Construction Market by Sector (2015-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: US Non-Residential Construction Market by Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Commercial & Office, Industrial & Others, and Institutional (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Private Non-Residential Construction Market in the US by Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial, Communication, Education, Healthcare, Lodging, Manufacturing, Office, Power, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Public Non-Residential Construction Market in the US by Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spend for Educational, Health, Highway & Street, Office, Power, Sewage, Transportation, Water Supply, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Methyl Methacrylate Market: An Overview

Table 58: MMA Production Capacity in the US by Company and Site: 2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Coatings Market: On Road to Recovery

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: US Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: US 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: US Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: US 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Acrylic Resins Demand to Benefit from Growing Housing Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Canadian Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Canadian Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

MMA Production Scenario

Table 71: Japanese MMA Production (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Capacity by Major Manufacturers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Japanese Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Japanese Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Acrylates Market in Europe: An Overview

Tight MMA Supply Typifies European Market

Table 78: European PMMA Resins Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown by End-Use Applications (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: European Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: European 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: European Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: European 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: European Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: European 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

Arkema S.A. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: French Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: French 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: French Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: French 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: German Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: German 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: German Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: German 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 100: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Italian Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Italian Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

Lucite International - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: UK 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: UK Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: UK 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 112: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Spanish Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Spanish Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 118: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Russian Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Russian Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 124: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Asia-Pacific - Attractive Opportunities for Coatings Companies

Upward Momentum in Construction Activity to Drive Market for Acrylic Resins

Table 130: Asian Construction Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Spend by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 132: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 133: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

New Acrylic Acid Capacity Emerges in China; More to Come

Acrylic Acid Prices Plummet

Table 141: Acrylic Acid Prices in China: Quarterly Prices in Thousand RMB/Ton for the Period 2013 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Weaker Economic Fundamentals Casts Dark Shadow on Acrylic Resin Consumption

Coatings Market Witnesses Steady Growth

Strong Automotive Manufacturing Drives Chinese Demand for Acrylic Resins

Northbound Construction Sector Induces Rapid Growth Opportunities

Table 142: Chinese Construction Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Spending by Segment - Residential, Infrastructure and Non-Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Projected Growth in the Chinese Construction Market by Sector (2014-2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 144: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 145: Chinese Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Chinese Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Indian Paints & Coatings Market - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 150: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 151: Indian Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 154: Indian Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 155: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 156: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 157: South Korean Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 158: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 159: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 160: South Korean Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 161: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Formosa Plastics Corporation - A Key Taiwanese Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 162: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 163: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 164: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 165: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 166: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 167: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA



Market Analysis

Table 168: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 169: Latin American Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 170: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 171: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes correspondingGraph/Chart)

Table 172: Latin American Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 173: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 174: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 175: Latin American Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 176: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 177: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 178: Brazilian Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 179: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 180: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 181: Brazilian Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 182: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. MEXICO

Market Analysis

Table 183: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 184: Mexican Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 185: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 186: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 187: Mexican Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 188: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Unigel S.A. (Brazil) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 189: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 190: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 191: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 192: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 193: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 194: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Adhesives, Construction, Textiles & Fibers, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD



Market Analysis

Table 195: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 196: Rest of World Historic Review for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Thousand Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 197: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Acrylic Resins by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Acrylates and Methacrylates Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



