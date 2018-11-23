Global Acrylic Sheets Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Arkema, Evonik Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Schweiter Technologies, Daicel Corporation & Trotec Laser

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Acrylic Sheets Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global acrylic sheets market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Acrylic Sheets Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for automotive industry. The use of PMMA also known as acrylic plastic sheets are used in various vehicle application. These applications are considered to be part of automotive glazing.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing investment in residential sector. The migration from rural and urban areas and growing urban population has led to an demand for acrylic sheets.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuation crude oil prices. The fluctuation in the prices of crude oil result in variations in the manufacturing cost of acrylic sheets.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the Key vendors in this market space?

Market Dynamics

Growing construction industry

Availability of low cost substitutes

Growing demand for polycarbonate sheets

Key vendors



Arkema

Evonik Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Schweiter Technologies

Daicel Corporation

Trotec Laser

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global cell cast acrylic sheets market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global continuous cast acrylic sheets market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global extruded acrylic sheets market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Global acrylic sheets market by building and construction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global acrylic sheets market by automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global acrylic sheets market by consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global acrylic sheets market by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Acrylic sheets market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Acrylic sheets market in the Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Acrylic sheets market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for polycarbonate sheets

Increasing investment in residential sector

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

