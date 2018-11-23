Global Acrylic Sheets Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Arkema, Evonik Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Schweiter Technologies, Daicel Corporation & Trotec Laser
The "Global Acrylic Sheets Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global acrylic sheets market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Acrylic Sheets Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for automotive industry. The use of PMMA also known as acrylic plastic sheets are used in various vehicle application. These applications are considered to be part of automotive glazing.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing investment in residential sector. The migration from rural and urban areas and growing urban population has led to an demand for acrylic sheets.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuation crude oil prices. The fluctuation in the prices of crude oil result in variations in the manufacturing cost of acrylic sheets.
Market Dynamics
- Growing construction industry
- Availability of low cost substitutes
- Growing demand for polycarbonate sheets
Key vendors
- Arkema
- Evonik Industries
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Schweiter Technologies
- Daicel Corporation
- Trotec Laser
