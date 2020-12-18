Global Activated Carbon Market Overview 2017-2026 - Biological Activated Carbon Treatment Gaining Traction for Advanced Water and Wastewater Treatment

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activated Carbon - A Global Market Overview 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Activated Carbon market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through to 2026 with a special focus on y-o-y growth for 2019-2020.



The highs of demand witnessed during 2017-2019 are likely to taper off in 2020 and pick up momentum sometime during 2022, which will again depend on the ground situation.



Activated carbon's outstanding capability in adsorbing a number of impurities from liquids and gases renders it to be used on an extensive basis in several applications concerning air and water purification. Additional application areas for the material include the automotive, food & beverage and medical & pharmaceutical industries, although on a limited basis. The future market for activated carbon is also likely to derive benefit from a continuous stream of openings from a number of industrial processes that employ adsorption technologies.



The anticipation of the imminent development and availability of suitable vaccines against this pandemic has given impetus to manufacturing activities across the world and this is reflected in the market for Activated Carbon.



Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on Activated Carbon analyzes the market with respect to product segments, applications and end-use sectors

Activated Carbon market size is estimated/projected in this report by product segment, application and by end-use sector across all major countries

Jatropha Husk-Based Activated Carbon Effective in Purifying Water

Activated Carbon Filters Developed for Removing NO2 and HONO from Indoor Air

Biological Activated Carbon Treatment Gaining Traction for Advanced Water and Wastewater Treatment

Prospects for Energy Storage Enhanced with New Carbon Developed

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 80

The industry guide includes the contact details for 227 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 What is Activated Carbon?

1.1.2 Manufacture of Activated Carbon

1.1.2.1 Steam Activation

1.1.2.2 Chemical Activation

1.1.3 Properties of Activated Carbon

1.1.4 The Principle of Activated Carbon's functioning

1.1.5 The Need for Different Activated Carbons

1.1.6 Classification of Activated Carbons

1.1.6.1 Granulated Activated Carbon (GAC)

1.1.6.2 Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC)

1.1.6.3 Other Activated Carbons



2. APPLICATION ANALYSIS - A SNAPSHOT

2.1 Gas Phase Applications

2.2 Liquid Phase Applications

2.3 End-Uses of Activated Carbon

2.3.1 Air Purification

2.3.1.1 Hydrogen Sulfide and Odor Control

2.3.1.1.1 Flue Gas

2.3.1.1.2 Removal of Toxic Inorganic Compounds

2.3.1.1.3 Biogas Purification

2.3.2 Automotive Canisters

2.3.3 Food & Beverages

2.3.3.1 Brewing and Bottling

2.3.3.2 Decaffeination

2.3.3.2.1 Treatment of Edible Oils

2.3.3.2.2 Purification of Glycerin

2.3.3.2.3 Sugar and Natural and Synthetic Sweeteners

2.3.4 Medical & Pharmaceutical

2.3.4.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

2.3.4.2 Vitamins

2.3.4.3 Enzymes

2.3.4.4 Penicillin

2.3.4.5 Painkillers

2.3.4.6 Contrast media /Intravenous Solutions

2.3.5 Water Treatment

2.3.5.1 Drinking Water Treatment

2.3.5.2 Effluent Water Treatment

2.3.6 Other Activated Carbon End-Use Sectors

2.3.6.1 Carbon Dioxide Purification

2.3.6.2 Catalyst

2.3.6.3 Cigarette Filters

2.3.6.4 Gas Storage and Delivery

2.3.6.5 Hydrogen Purification by Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA)

2.3.6.6 Liquid Chemicals

2.3.6.7 Removal of Mercury from Natural Gas

2.3.6.8 Solvent Recovery



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

3.1 Jatropha Husk-Based Activated Carbon Effective in Purifying Water

3.2 Activated Carbon Filters Developed for Removing NO2 and HONO from Indoor Air

3.3 Biological Activated Carbon Treatment Gaining Traction for Advanced Water and Wastewater Treatment

3.4 Activated Carbon Auto-Regeneration System Developed for Water Treatment Filtration

3.5 Natural Sources for Producing Activated Carbon Gaining Wider Attention

3.6 Prospects for Energy Storage Enhanced with New Carbon Developed

3.7 Activated Carbon Cloths Gaining in Importance

3.8 Activated Carbon Fibers (ACFs) for Toluene Adsorption in Respiratory Protection

3.9 Powdered Activated Carbon Scores Over Ozone in Treatment of Micropollutants in Municipal Wastewater

3.10 Iron-Coated Activated Carbon for Removing Humic Acid from Water



4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Activated Carbon Technologies Pty Ltd ( Australia )

) Active Char Products Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC ( United States )

) Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ( United States )

) Albemarle Corporation ( United States )

) Arkema S.A. (France)

Asbury Carbons Incorporated ( United States )

) Babcock Power Inc. ( United States )

) Boyce Carbon ( India )

( ) Cabot Corporation ( United States )

) Calgon Carbon Corporation ( United States )

) Capital Carbon ( India )

) Carbochem Inc. ( United States )

) Carbon Activated Corp. ( United States )

) Clarimex ( Mexico )

) Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Datong Municipal Yunguang Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Donau Chemie AG ( Austria )

) Evoqua Water Technologies Llc ( United States )

) Fujian Xinsen Carbon Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon Industrial Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Fujian Zhixing Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Futamura Chemical Co., Limited ( Japan )

) Golden Lake Carbon Co., Ltd ( China )

) Goldstar Carbon Tech Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Hangzhou Hengxing Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Hayleys Plc ( Sri Lanka )

) Indo German Carbons Limited ( India )

) Ingevity Corporation ( United States )

) Jayeon Science Industry Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Jiangsu Zhuxi Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kalpaka Chemicals Private Limited ( India )

) Kan-Carbon Private Limited ( India )

) Kuraray Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kureha Corporation ( Japan )

) Ningxia Guanghua-Cherishmet Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon Company Limited ( China )

) Nucon International, Inc. ( United States )

) Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Oxbow Carbon LLC ( United States )

) Pacific Activated Carbon Company ( Philippines )

) Philippine-Japan Active Carbon Corporation ( Philippines )

) PT. Intan Prima Group ( Indonesia )

) Shanghai MeBao Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shanghai Xing Chang Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shanxi Xinhua Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shinkwang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

5. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

ADES to Supply Activated Carbon to Cabot

Albemarle Collaborates with U.S. Department of Energy for Lithium Research Projects

Cabot to Increase its Prices for Carbon Black Products

Calgon Integrates Activated Carbon Recycling Furnace in Belgium

Chemviron S.A to Expand its Reactivated Carbon in Belgium

ADES Announce the Lease of Refined Coal Facility

Ingevity's Nuchar Activated Carbon is Ideal in Automotive Applications

Calgon Boosts Mississippi Activated Carbon Plant

Cabot Acquires SUSN

DESOTEC SA Opens New Reactivation Plant in Roeselare, Belgium

ExxonMobil and Albemarle Join Hands to Create GalexiaT Platform

Albemarle Enters an Agreement with MRL

Kuraray Participates in G20 Innovation Exhibition

Desotec Expands Reactivation Plant in Belgium

Calgon Increase Global Prices on Activated Carbon Products

Ingevity Establish New Activated Carbon Facility in China

Albemarle Unveils XPLORE catalyst Platform

AquaNuchar Activated Carbon from Ingevity Helps in Water Cleaning

Ingevity Expands in Activated Carbon Business in Virginia

Ingevity Acquires Purification Cellutions, LLC

DESOTEC SA Acquires Activated Carbon business of F3 Fenice Energia

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.1 Global Activated Carbon Market Overview by Product Segment

6.2 Global Activated Carbon Market Overview by Application

6.3 Global Activated Carbon Market Overview by End-Use Sector

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Activated Carbon Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



7. NORTH AMERICA



Major Market Players

ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC ( United States )

) Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. ( United States )

) ADA-ES, Inc. ( United States )

) Albemarle Corporation ( United States )

) Asbury Carbons Incorporated ( United States )

) Babcock Power Inc. ( United States )

) Cabot Corporation ( United States )

) Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Americas ( United States )

) Calgon Carbon Corporation ( United States )

) Chemviron Carbon ( Belgium )

) California Carbon Co., Inc. ( United States )

) Cameron Great Lakes, Inc. ( United States )

) Carbochem Inc. ( United States )

) Carbon Activated Corp. ( United States )

) Clarimex ( Mexico )

) Evoqua Water Technologies LLC ( United States )

) Ingevity Corporation ( United States )

) Purification Cellutions, Llc ( United States )

) Nucon International, Inc. ( United States )

) Oxbow Carbon LLC ( United States )

) Oxbow Activated Carbon Llc ( United States )

) Standard Purification LLC ( United States )

8. EUROPE



Major Market Players

Arkema S.A. (France)

CECA (FRANCE)

CPL Carbon Link Limited ( United Kingdom )

) Desotec N.V.-S.A. ( Belgium )

) Donau Chemie AG ( Austria )

) International Chemical Investors SE ( Luxembourg )

) CarboTech AC GmbH ( Germany )

) Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH ( Germany )

9. ASIA-PACIFIC



Major Market Players

Activated Carbon Technologies Pty Ltd ( Australia )

) Active Char Products Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Boyce Carbon ( India )

( ) Capital Carbon ( India )

) Carbonscape Ltd ( New Zealand )

) Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Datong Fuping Activated Carbon ( China )

) Datong Locomotive Coal & Chemicals Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Datong Municipal Yunguang Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Fujian Xinsen Carbon Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon Industrial Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Fujian Zhixing Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Futamura Chemical Co., Limited ( Japan )

) Golden Lake Carbon Co., Ltd ( China )

) Goldstar Carbon Tech Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Hangzhou Hengxing Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Hayleys PLC ( Sri Lanka )

) Haycarb PLC ( Sri Lanka )

) Eurocarb ( United Kingdom )

) Puritas Limited ( Sri Lanka )

) Huairen Huanyu Purification Materials Co., Ltd. ( China )

) INDO German Carbons Limited ( India )

) Inner Mongolia Taixi Coal Group ( China )

) Jayeon Science Industry Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Jiangsu Zhuxi Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kalpaka Chemicals Private Limited ( India )

) Kan-Carbon Private Limited ( India )

) Kuraray Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kuraray Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kureha Corporation ( Japan )

) Ningxia Guanghua-Cherishmet Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon Company Limited ( China )

) Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Century Chemical Works Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

) Jacobi Carbons AB ( Sweden )

) Minabe Chemical Industries, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Davao Central Chemical Corporation ( Philippines )

) Hakata Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Pacific Activated Carbon Company ( Philippines )

) Philippine-Japan Active Carbon Corporation ( Philippines )

) PT. Intan Prima Group ( Indonesia )

) Raj Carbons ( India )

) Shanghai Mebao Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shanghai Xing Chang Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shanxi Xinhua Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shanxi Xinhua Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shinkwang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Universal Carbons ( India )

) Universal Carbons India ( India )

10. SOUTH AMERICA



11. REST OF WORLD

