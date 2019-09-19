Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024: Growth of Nanotechnology in Intelligent Packaging & Active Packaging Through Edible Coating

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active and Intelligent Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active and intelligent packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during 2018-2024

The increased use of anti-microbial packaging agents as a mechanism to maintain safety and preserve the quality of food items for a longer duration is one of the major factor driving the global active and intelligent packaging market. The increasing usage of RFID and barcodes in industrial setups to streamline the supply chain process is one of the major factors for the rise of intelligent packaging solutions. Therefore, the inclusion of additional features/functionalities such as providing information for the integrity of the package and quality of the contents stored in the package throughout the logistics will accelerate the demand for RFID packaging solutions.



The edible coating on food products is a new technology driving the active packaging industry. It is highly used to pack frozen and chilled food products. The high demand for frozen food products in North America and Europe is a major key factor fueling the growth of active packaging market. Active packaging has a large share in the global packaging market, as it requires low investments.



Further, active packaging has a better growth rate than intelligent packaging in developing countries, as it is more inexpensive than smart packaging. Further, with the increase in smartphone penetration worldwide, the demand for interactive intelligent packaging is expected to rise. Africa and APAC are expected to be major markets for authentication-based intelligent packaging solutions as established pharmaceutical and food vendors are aiming to expand the scope and scale of their businesses in these regions.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global active and intelligent packaging market during the forecast period:

Active packaging through an edible coating

Use of natural anti-microbial agents

Growth of nanotechnology in intelligent packaging

Growth of anti-microbial packaging

Increase in product counterfeiting

Key Vendor Analysis



The active and intelligent packaging market is highly fragmented with no clear global leader providing a full portfolio of products and services. It is characterized by the presence of diversified companies at local, regional, and international levels. Vendors in the market are invested mostly in smart packaging solutions for intelligent packaging as they provide better cost on investment and are more efficient with their functionalities.



Many new vendors both in active and intelligent packaging have come into existence with a focus on single product specialization. The active packaging market will see the high level of competition at the local or regional level as it does not require huge capital investment and patents, unlike the intelligent packaging, where packaging and technological company have to collaborate.



Key Vendors

Avery Dennison

DuPont

Stora Enso

Timestrip

Thinfilm Electronics

Other Prominent Vendors

Amcor

Sonoco Thermosafe

Sealed Air

Westrock

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Tropack Packmittal GmBH

Cryolog

Crown

Graphic Packaging

TC Transcontinental

Desiccare

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Intelligent Packaging

7.1.2 Active Packaging

7.1.3 Key Insights

7.2 Macro Economic Factors



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increased Counterfeiting of Products

8.1.2 Growth of Anti-microbial Packaging

8.1.3 Growth of Intelligent Packaging in Supply Chain

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Concerns over Food Contact with Active Packaging Materials

8.2.2 Recycling Concerns of Active & Intelligent Packaging

8.2.3 Intelligent Packaging Adoption Constraints

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Growth of Nanotechnology in Intelligent Packaging

8.3.2 Active Packaging Through Edible Coating

8.3.3 Use of Natural Anti-Microbial Agents



9 Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis



10 By Packaging Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.2.1 Active Packaging - Key Insights

10.2.2 Intelligent Packaging - Key Insights

10.3 Active Packaging

10.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2 Gas Scavengers: Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3 Moisture Control Systems: Market Size & Forecast

10.3.4 Microwave Susceptors: Market Size & Forecast

10.3.5 Other Active Packaging Systems: Market Size & Forecast

10.4 Intelligent Packaging

10.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

10.4.2 Interactive Packaging: Market Size & Forecast

10.4.3 Indicators: Market Size & Forecast

10.4.4 Sensors: Market Size & Forecast



11 By Application

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.2.1 Key Takeaways

11.3 Food

11.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.3.2 Meat, Poultry, & Seafood: Market Size & Forecast

11.3.3 Fruits & Vegetables: Market Size & Forecast

11.3.4 Dairy: Market Size & Forecast

11.3.5 Bakery & Confectionery: Market Size & Forecast

11.3.6 RTE Food: Market Size & Forecast

11.3.7 Other Foods: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Beverages

11.5 Healthcare

11.6 Other Applications



12 By Geography

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Overview



