Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market 2017-2025: Market is Expected to Reach US$ 39,026.9 Mn by 2025 from US$ 22,096.9 Mn in 2017

The "Active Implantable Medical Devices Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, End-User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active implantable medical devices market is expected to reach US$ 39,026.9 Mn by 2025 from US$ 22,096.9 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the active implantable medical devices market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders & hearing disorders, increasing technological advancements & new product launches and large pool of geriatric population are the major factors that anticipated to propel the growth for the active implantable medical devices market in the forecast period.

However, high cost of products and procedures and high rate of product recalls expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth. On the other hand, growing product innovations is expected to be prevalent future trend in the global active implantable medical devices market.

Global active implantable medical devices market segmented into by product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacemakers, neurostimulators, implantable hearing devices, ventricular assist devices and implantable heart monitors/insertable loop recorders. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment is further bifurcated into transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators and subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators. On the basis of end user, the active implantable medical devices market classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment anticipated to the largest share segment in the forecast period. However, implantable hearing devices segment is also expected to the fastest growing segment in the coming years. The rising prevalence of arrhythmia help to enhances the demand for implantable cardioverter defibrillators majorly helping in increasing the growth of this market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of high blood pressure, ischemic heart disease, heart failure and increasing alcohol consumption influences market growth.

The hospital segment expected to the largest share segment and fastest growing segment in the coming years. The increasing adoption of new technology devices in the hospitals and rising hospital research drives the market growth for the active implantable medical devices in the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market - Key Takeaways

3. Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis

4. Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders and Hearing Disorders

4.1.2 Technological Advancements and New Product Launches

4.1.3 Large Pool of Geriatric Population

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Products and Procedures

4.2.2 High Rate of Product Recalls

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Healthcare Market In the Developing Economies

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Growing Product Innovations

4.5 Impact Analysis

5. Active Implantable Medical Devices Market -Global Analysis

5.1 Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Expert Opinions

6. Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Analysis- by Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Active Implantable Medical Devices, by Product 2017 & 2025 (%)

6.3 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ Mn)

6.3.3 Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

6.3.4 SubcutaneouS Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

6.4 Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers Market

6.5 Ventricular Assist Devices Market

6.6 Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders Market

6.7 Neurostimulators Market

6.8 Implantable Hearing Devices Market

7. Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Analysis- by End-User

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Active Implantable Medical Devices, by End-User 2017 & 2025 (%)

7.3 Hospitals Market

7.4 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

7.5 Specialty Clinics Market

Key Company Profiles

Medtronic

ABBOTT

Cochlear Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK

MED-EL

SONOVA

William Demant Holding A/S

LivaNova PLC

Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

