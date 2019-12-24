Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. Conditioning Agents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Conditioning Agents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Conditioning Agents will reach a market size of US$130.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$194.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Ashland, Inc. (USA); BASF SE (Germany);Clariant AG (Switzerland); Croda International Plc (UK);Evonik Industries AG (Germany);Gattefossé SAS (France);Givaudan SA (Switzerland);Lonza (Switzerland);Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (France);Nouryon (The Netherlands);Seppic SA (France);Symrise AG (Germany).

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS FOR COSMETICS MCP10

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, NOVEMBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Introduction to Active Ingredients in Cosmetics

Active Vs. Inactive Ingredients in Skincare Products

Active Ingredients in Cosmetics: Proven Benefits for Skin and Hair Spur Market Growth

Conditioning Agents Market Leads, Anti-Aging Active Ingredients to Boost Future Growth

Skin Care: The Largest Application Category

Emerging Markets Poised to Fuel Future Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Ashland, Inc. (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Croda International Plc (UK)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Gattefossé SAS (France)

Givaudan SA (Switzerland)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (France)

Nouryon (The Netherlands)

Seppic SA (France)

Symrise AG (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Cosmetics Products Market amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Demand for Active Cosmetic Ingredients

Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

A Review of Active Ingredients to Deal with Various Skin Issues

Rapid Growth in Use of Beauty and Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunity for Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Fuel Demand for Natural Active Ingredients

Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products: Potential for Growth

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Plant-based Active Ingredients: Rising Use in Formulations of Natural Cosmetic Products

Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe & Sustainable Active Ingredients for Skin Care

Rising Popularity of Active Cosmetics Ingredients from Marine Sources

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Rising Sales of Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Active Ingredients

Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Drives Demand for Active Ingredients: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Anti-Aging Products Market by Segment: 2019

Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Rising Demand for Anti-Pollution Cosmetics Augurs Well for the Anti-Pollution Active Ingredients Market

Moss Emerges as a Potential Anti-Pollution Active Ingredient

Anti-Pollution Product Formulations and Choice of Active Ingredients for Products

Active Hair Care Ingredients Market Help in Protecting Hair against Environmental and Biological Factors

Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in Cosmetics Industry

Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient

Assessing the Effectiveness of Cosmetics with Innovative Multipurpose Active Ingredients

Consumer Preference for Sun Protection Products: Opportunity for Active Ingredients Market

Global Sun Care Products Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Focus on Developing Cosmetic Active Ingredients to Offer Protection against Blue Light

Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen Products

Sunscreen Ingredients Disrupt Hormones

Mineral Sunscreens vs. Chemical Sunscreens

Methylisothiazolinone in Sunscreen: A Skin Sensitizer

FDA Investigates Ingredients Used in Sunscreens

With Skin Lightening Product Sales on the Rise, Demand Rises for Active Ingredients Used in Skin Lighteners

Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients: The Way Ahead

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern

Ceramides: A Highly Hydrating Ingredient in Skin Care

Active Ingredient Serums and Concentrates: Packing Higher Concentrations of Ingredients to Address Specific Skin Problems

Macroalgae-Derived Active Ingredients: Potential Role in Cosmetic Formulations

Innovations & Advancements

Expanscience Unveils Algaenia Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient for Sensitive Skins

Lessonia Develops Fucoreverse Anti-Aging Ingredient Derived from Brown Algae Compound

Blue OléOactif®: A Plant Oil-Extracted Cosmetic Active Ingredient

Vetivyne™: A Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient with Numerous Beauty Advantages

Lonza Unveils H2OBioEv Multifunctional Bioacative for Moisturizing and Rejuvenating Skin

Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Urbanization: A Mega Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Conditioning Agents (Functionality) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Conditioning Agents (Functionality) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Conditioning Agents (Functionality) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: UV Filters (Functionality) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: UV Filters (Functionality) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: UV Filters (Functionality) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Anti-Aging Agents (Functionality) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Anti-Aging Agents (Functionality) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Anti-Aging Agents (Functionality) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Skin Lightening Agents (Functionality) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Skin Lightening Agents (Functionality) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Skin Lightening Agents (Functionality) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Skin Care (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Skin Care (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Skin Care (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Hair Care (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Hair Care (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Hair Care (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 22: United States Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in the United States by Functionality: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 27: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2

to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Review by Functionality in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 30: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Functionality for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2

to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market by Functionality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 46: European Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2018-2025

Table 50: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Functionality: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in France by Functionality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market by Functionality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2018-2025

Table 80: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Functionality: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Europe Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Asia-Pacific by Functionality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2

to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Review by Functionality in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Functionality for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of World Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION









1. ADVANCED DISPERSED PARTICLES, S.L.



2. ALSIANO A/S



3. ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.



4. ASSESSA



5. ATHENA



6. BASF SE

BASF CORPORATION

BASF PERSONAL CARE AND NUTRITION GMBH



7. BERG & SCHMID GMBH



8. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND INFORMATION NETWORK AG (BRAIN)



9. BRENNTAG AG

BRENNTAG NORTH AMERICA, INC.



10. BRUNSWICK LABS



11. BTC EUROPE GMBH



12. CLARIANT AG



13. COBIOSA INDUSTRIAS ASOCIADAS SL



14. CONTIPRO A.S.



15. COSMOCHEM SA



16. CP KELCO



17. CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

CRODA PERSONAL CARE



18. DEINOVE SA



19. DI LENARDO COSMETICS SRL



20. EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY



21. ECKART GMBH



22. EMERY OLEOCHEMICALS GROUP



23. EPI FRANCE



24. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG



25. FEYECON



26. GATTEFOSSE SAS



27. GIVAUDAN SA

NATUREX SA



28. GLENN CORPORATION



29. GOBIOTICS BV



30. HANGZHOU JARSIN CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.



31. IMPAG FRANCE SARL



32. INNOSPEC, INC.



33. LIPOTEC SAU



34. LONZA GROUP AG



35. LUCAS MEYER COSMETICS



36. MERCK KGAA



37. MFCI CO., LTD.



38. MIBELLE AG



39. MICROPHYT



40. NOURYON



41. ROYAL DSM NV



42. SABINSA CORPORATION



43. SEPPIC SA



44. SINO LION USA



45. SIRONA BIOCHEM CORPORATION



46. SONNEBORN LLC



47. STOCKMEIER HOLDING GMBH



48. SUMMIT PHARMACEUTICALS EUROPE LIMITED



49. SUNJIN BEAUTY SCIENCE CO., LTD.



50. SYMRISE AG



51. THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION



52. TRI-K INDUSTRIES INC.



53. UNEXIM HANDELS GMBH



54. UNITED-GUARDIAN, INC.



55. VANTAGE SPECIALTY CHEMICALS



56. VARDIOLA







