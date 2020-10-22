Global Active Optical Cable Markets, 2019-2020 & 2025 - Focus on InfiniBand, Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Optical Cable Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global active optical cable market size was around $815m in 2018, owing to various lucrative peculiarities such as high bandwidth transmission, small bend radius for hassle-free installation, low power consumption, light weight and minimal power leakage. Perpetual opportunity of applications from end-user verticals such as data center, high-performance computing, digital signage, consumer electronics and telecom cable is boosting the market value at a global CAGR of 32.91% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The base year of the study is 2018, with forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the active optical cable market.



The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period.



This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the various types of innovations in active optical cable market, and their specific advantages to the market.



Active Optical Cable Market Outlook:



The global active optical cable market is predominantly determined by a demand growth for active optical cables in data centers. Application services based on cloud, premium quality audio and video services, online gaming and streaming require high-speed data services, which are simplified by the use of active optical cables. Similarly, the cumulative global population and urbanization entails more data centers, progressing it as the fastest growing application segment.



Based on protocols, the market is majorly segmented into InfiniBand, Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB. Owing to high commercial applications of InfiniBand in data centers, servers and high performance computing, it holds the maximum market share.



North America was estimated as leading region in terms of global market demand share with 40.14% share in global demand in 2018. Superlative IT infrastructure, nucleus of innovative high graphical gaming technology, production and streaming of premium content, unmatched penetration of smart homes market and consumer electronics and some of the world's largest data centers in the U.S.



Active Optical Cable Market Growth Drivers and Trends:

Finisar Corp., the active optical cable market front-runner in optical communication transceivers and components, announced numerous innovative products and technology demonstrations during the Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition (OFC) in March, 2019. It displayed optical module solutions for 5G wireless networks, hyper scale data centers and data center interconnects.

Active Optical Cable HDMI combine optic and electric transfer in an unconventional approach that secures a 4K Ultra 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz signal up to an astounding 100 meters. Overcoming the extreme challenge of high quality audio-visual data transmission that require new generation formats and bandwidth, AOC HDMI is a major active optical cable market growth driver converging the business with personal consumer electronics marketplace.

Rise in number of hacking incidents in WLAN networks offer opportunities in active optical cable market. Commercial sectors dealing with voluminous data prefers AOC with high bandwidth and speed, as wireless connection can be damaged by overload and extended users.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Active Optical Cable - Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Active Optical Cable - Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End User Profiling

3.2.3. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Active Optical Cable - Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the Active Optical Cable Market



5. Active Optical Cable Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Active Optical Cable Market- By Protocol

6.1. InfiniBand

6.2. Ethernet

6.3. Serial Attached SCSI

6.4. Others



7. Active Optical Cable Market- By Form Factor

7.1. QFSP

7.2. CXP

7.3. Others



8. Active Optical Cable Market- By Application

8.1. Data Centers

8.2. Consumer Electronics

8.3. Others



9. Active Optical Cable Market- By Geography



10. Market Entropy

10.1. New Product Launches

10.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs and Partnerships



11. Company Profiles

11.1. 3M company

11.2. Avago Technologies Ltd

11.3. EMCORE Corporation

11.4. FCI Electronics

11.5. Finisar Corporation.

11.6. Molex Incorporated

11.7. Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Co., Ltd.

11.8. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

11.9. Fujikura Ltd.

11.10. TE Connectivity Ltd.

11.11. The Siemon Company



