Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/API (Innovative, Generic) Market 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/API Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), Product (mAb, Hormone, Biosimilar) Drug (OTC, Rx), Therapy, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global APIs market is projected to reach USD 245.2 billion by 2024 from USD 182.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



An active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is a drug or combination of drugs used in a finished pharmaceutical product (FPP), which, when used, becomes the biologically active ingredient within the drug product intended for the diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of a disease. It is the specific component responsible for the desired effect it has on the subject using it.



The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing importance of generics, and the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global APIs market. On the other hand, the unfavorable drug price control policies across various countries and the increasing penetration of counterfeit drugs are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.



In this report, the APIs market is segmented on the basis of type, type of manufacturer, type of synthesis, type of drug, potency, and therapeutic application.



Geographically, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the overall growth of the APIs market in this region include the growing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, increasing government focus on generic drugs, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs. This market segment is expected to grow at a modest rate due to a combination of economic and healthcare severity measures and the introduction of low-cost, generic versions of branded drugs.



Some of the prominent players in the market include Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Mylan, Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), AbbVie (US), Eli Lilly and Co. (US), and AstraZeneca plc (UK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), and GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK).



Companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product approvals, agreements, and collaborations to ensure market growth. Certain inorganic strategies like acquisitions are also being adopted to synergistically develop technologically advanced solutions to increase product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase profitability, and expand presence in the global market.

6 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

6.2.1 Growing Number of New Molecular Entities Gaining Regulatory Approval to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

6.3.1 Government Initiatives Supporting the Adoption of Generic Drugs to Boost Market Growth



7 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type of Manufacturer

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Captive API Manufacturers

7.2.1 High Manufacturing Flexibility and Assurance of Product Quality Have Driven Focus on Captive Manufacturing

7.3 Merchant API Manufacturers

7.3.1 Merchant API Manufacturers Market, By Type

7.3.1.1 Merchant Innovative API Manufacturers

7.3.1.1.1 Impending Patent Expiries and Increasing Costs of Innovative Drugs May Restrain Market Growth

7.3.1.2 Merchant Generic API Manufacturers

7.3.1.2.1 Low Manufacturing Cost of Generics Likely to Drive the Growth of This Segment

7.3.2 Merchant API Manufacturers Market, By Type of Synthesis

7.3.2.1 Merchant Synthetic API Manufacturers

7.3.2.1.1 Need for Specialized Manufacturing Capabilities has Resulted in Expansion Among Market Players in This Segment

7.3.2.2 Merchant Biotech API Manufacturers

7.3.2.2.1 Complexity of Manufacturing Biotech APIs has Driven Focus on Partnerships Between Companies and CMOS



8 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type of Synthesis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

8.2.1 Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type

8.2.1.1 Innovative Synthetic APIs

8.2.1.1.1 The High Value of Innovative APIs to Drive the Growth of This Segment

8.2.1.2 Generic Synthetic APIs

8.2.1.2.1 Initiatives to Promote the Penetration of Generics to Bring Down Healthcare Costs - A Major Growth Driver

8.3 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

8.3.1 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type

8.3.1.1 Innovative Biotech APIs

8.3.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Innovative Biopharmaceuticals to Drive the Market for This Segment

8.3.1.2 Generic Biotech APIs

8.3.1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Biosimilar Drugs Due to Their Cost-Effectiveness to Drive the Growth of This Segment

8.3.2 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Product

8.3.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

8.3.2.1.1 Growing Applications of Antibody-Drug Conjugates in the Treatment of Cancer to Drive the Growth of This Segment

8.3.2.2 Hormones & Growth Factors

8.3.2.2.1 The Growing Incidence of Hormonal Disorders to Drive the Market for This Segment

8.3.2.3 Cytokines

8.3.2.3.1 Interferons and Interleukins Boost the Immune System and Have Important Applications in Cancer Treatment

8.3.2.4 Fusion Proteins

8.3.2.4.1 Growing Applications of Fc Fusion Proteins in Biopharmaceuticals to Drive the Growth of This Segment

8.3.2.5 Recombinant Vaccines

8.3.2.5.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases has Boosted Vaccine Development - A Positive Indicator of Growth

8.3.2.6 Therapeutic Enzymes

8.3.2.6.1 Growing Significance of Enzymes in Therapies for Cancer and Pain Management to Drive the Growth of This Segment

8.3.2.7 Blood Factors

8.3.2.7.1 Growing Incidence of Hemophilia to Drive the Growth of This Segment

8.3.3 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Expression System

8.3.3.1 Mammalian Expression Systems

8.3.3.1.1 Ability of These Systems to Carry Post-Translational Modification to Drive the Market for This Segment

8.3.3.2 Microbial Expression Systems

8.3.3.2.1 Ability of These Expression Systems to Provide High Expression Levels of Proteins to Drive the Market for This Segment

8.3.3.3 Yeast Expression Systems

8.3.3.3.1 Advantages Such as Efficient Protein Secretion, Simple Purification, and Endotoxin-Free Products to Boost Demand

8.3.3.4 Insect Expression Systems

8.3.3.4.1 Efficient Post-Translational Modifications Provided By These Systems to Boost Their Demand

8.3.3.5 Other Expression Systems



9 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type of Drug

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Prescription Drugs

9.2.1 Growing Disease Prevalence is Expected to Drive the Prescription Drugs Market

9.3 Over-The-Counter Drugs

9.3.1 Sales of Otc Drugs Have Risen Due to Innovations, Promotion of Self-Medication, and Increased Access

9.4 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Potency

9.4.1 Low-To-Moderate Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

9.4.2 Potent-To-Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients



10 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Therapeutic Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Communicable Diseases

10.2.1 Global Health Impact of Communicable Diseases and Increasing Antimicrobial Resistance - Key Market Drivers

10.3 Oncology

10.3.1 Increase in Global Spending on Cancer Medication to Boost the Market for This Segment

10.4 Pain Management

10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Innovative and Advanced Pain Medications is A Major Growth Driver for This Market

10.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

10.5.1 Growing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Owing to Sedentary Lifestyles is A Major Growth Driver

10.6 Diabetes

10.6.1 High Global Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive the Growth of This Segment

10.7 Respiratory Diseases

10.7.1 High Global Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases to Drive the Growth of This Segment

10.8 Other Therapeutic Applications



11 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Region



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3vxuc

