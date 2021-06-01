Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market reached a value of US$ 200.6 Billion in 2020. Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), is the term that is used to refer to the biologically active component of a drug (e.g. tablet, capsule). A drug is usually composed of several components. The API represents the primary ingredient. Other ingredients are commonly known as "excipients. Sometimes a drug can contain several APIs and its effect on a patient depends on the dosage prescribed and can vary from person to person. In combination therapies, two or more than two active ingredients are used to treat different symptoms in different ways. Stringent quality control is a mandate when it comes to the manufacturing of drugs as the API represents the main component considered while making the prescription.



Pharmaceutical manufacturing occurs in two general steps. In the first step, manufacturers convert raw materials into APIs. The second step involves creating the final formulation by mixing APIs and excipients into tablets, capsules, solutions, etc. and finally packaging the drug for the end users. Manufacturers either sell APIs in the open market (also known as the merchant market) or use them as inputs to make their final formulations. The global API market is extremely competitive with a number of large and small manufacturers. Firms that engage in API manufacturing generally specialize and target their manufacturing based on a combination of the firms in-house skills and market opportunities. Catalyzed by lower costs, API manufacturing has gradually been shifting from the historical leaders in Western countries to manufacturers based in India and China.



The global demand of APIs is currently exhibiting strong growth. One of the major drivers of this market is the rising number of blockbuster patent expiries creating a significant opportunity for generic APIs. Moreover, there has been a strong demand for APIs for biologicals. The global market for biologicals is currently exhibiting strong growth catalyzed by their high potency and ability to treat diseases beyond the scope of small molecule drugs. This is creating a strong demand for APIs for branded biological drugs and their biosimilar versions. Other factors catalyzing the global demand of APIs include ageing population, rising expenditures on healthcare, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the (active pharmaceutical ingredients companies) key players being Pfizer, Inc., Novartis International AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ELI Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Inc. and Abbvie Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) industry?

What is the breakup of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market on the basis of drug type?

What is the breakup of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market on the basis of type of manufacturer?

What is the breakup of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market on the basis of synthesis?

What is the breakup of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market on the basis of therapeutic application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market?

What is the structure of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market?

How are active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufactured?

