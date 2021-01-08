Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Report 2020: Data from 2018, 2019, Estimates for 2020 and Projection of CAGR through 2025
Jan 08, 2021, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) should grow from $135.4 billion in 2020 to $173.3 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% for the period of 2020-2025.
This report is an overview of the pharmaceutical industry landscape and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), along with the current trends and dynamics shaping the API market landscape. API sourcing trends and regulatory guidelines that impact the procurement of APIs are studied here. The increasing importance of outsourced API manufacturing activities and the impact on the pharmaceutical industry are covered in the report.
The global API market is expected to grow over the next five years, driven by the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products such as generics and biological drugs, price impacts from COVID-19 and the increasing demand for critical drugs, which are in short supply due to the pandemic.
In this report, the API market is segmented into molecular entity, manufacturer type, end use, and region. Further, it is segmented into two molecular entity groups: natural and synthetic API. Synthetic APIs are further segmented into chemical synthesis, biocatalytic and cell culture. Under the category of molecular entity, APIs are segmented into small molecules and large molecules. By sourcing type, the market is segmented into the captive market, merchant market and contract manufacturing organization (CMO). In terms of end use, the market is segmented into clinical trial use and commercial use.
In terms of geography, this report analyzes the market by the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East). The API market is very fragmented. Therefore, attempts have been made to present the market share held by selected companies.
The report includes:
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, estimates for 2020 and projection of CAGR through 2025
- Highlights of quantitative and qualitative data of the API market by molecular entity, manufacturer type, origin, end use and region
- Detailed description of API sources, production methods, route of synthesis, and contract manufacturing organizations
- Information on regulatory perspective on production methods of API and discussion on harmonization of API GMP standards and supply chain integrity
- Discussion on issues like patent expiry and its impact on the pharmaceutical market, and details of changes in pharmaceutical drug development
- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Actavis PLC, BASF AG, Cambrex Corp., GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients - Introduction
- Pharmaceutical Industry Overview
- Patent Expiry Impact on the Pharmaceutical Market
- Changes in Pharmaceutical Drug Development
- Drug Discovery and Development Process
- Target Identification and Validation
- Technologies for Drug Discovery
- Pharmaceutical Business Model
- Pharmaceutical Market Dynamics
- The Cost of Drug Development
- Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
- API Defined
- Sources of APIs
- API Production Methods
- API Production: Route of Synthesis
- Production Methods
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market
- Market Dynamics
- Impact of COVID on API Production and Supply Chain
- API Pricing Trends and Increases Amidst COVID-19
- Porter's Five-Force Analysis in the API Market
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitute Products or Services
- Bargaining Power of Customers (Buyers)
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
- Current State of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Regulations
- Harmonization of API GMP Standards and Supply Chain Integrity
- CMO/CDMO Regulations
- Regulation in the U.S.
- Regulation in Europe
Chapter 4: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Manufacturer/ Service Provider
- Introduction and Global Markets
- The API Market by Manufacturer Type
- Captive Market: Market Analysis
- Merchant Market: Market Analysis
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs): Market Analysis
Chapter 5: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by End Use
- Introduction and Global Markets
- Clinical Trial: Market Analysis
- Commercial: Market Analysis
Chapter 6: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients by Origin
- Introduction and Market Analysis
- Natural Origin: Types and Market Analysis
- Plant Sources
- Animal Sources
- Others
- Market Size and Forecast
- Synthetic APIs: Types and Market Analysis
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast
- Chemical Synthesis: Introduction and Market Analysis
- Biocatalysis: Introduction and Market Analysis
- Cell Culture Methods: Introduction and Market Analysis
Chapter 7: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Molecule Type
- Introduction and Global Markets
- Small Molecules: Types and Market Analysis
- Market Size and Forecast
- Branded Small Molecule APIs
- Generic APIs
- Biologics: Types and Market Analysis
- Top-Selling Biologics
- Market Size and Forecast
- Branded Biologic APIs
- Biosimilar APIs
Chapter 8: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Region
Chapter 9: Supplier Landscape and Key Industry Developments
- Supplier Landscape
- Captive Manufacturers
- Merchant API Manufacturers
- CMOs/CDMOs
- API Fragmentation: -Reasons for Fragmented Industry Structure
- Recent Industry and Investment Activities
- Impact of COVID-19 on API Manufacturers
Chapter 10: Company Profiles
- Abbvie Contract Manufacturing
- Aesica Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Actavis Plc
- Albany Molecular Research Inc. (Amri)
- Avid Bioservices Inc.
- BASF AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Cambrex Corp.
- CIPLA
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- Corden Pharma International Gmbh
- Dishman Group
- Divis Laboratories Ltd.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratory
- Fareva Group
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Halo Pharma
- Hetero
- Johnson Matthey Pharmaceutical Materials Inc.
- Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
- Lonza
- Lupin
- Merck Kgaa
- Mylan N.V.
- Novartis AG
- Patheon
- Pfizer Centreone
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Siegfried Ag
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.
- Wuxi Apptec
- Zhejiang Chemicals Import/Export Corp.
- Zhuhai United Laboratories Co. Ltd.
Chapter 11: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dm1luq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets