Global Active Protection System Market Research Report 2022 Featuring Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel Military Industries, KBM, Raytheon Co, Artis LLC, Rheinmetall AG, and ASELSAN SA

Nov 18, 2022, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Protection System Market by End User (Defense, Homeland Security), Platform (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Kill System Type (Soft Kill System, Hard Kill System, Reactive Armor) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The active protection system market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2022 to USD 5.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% 2022 to 2027
The market is driven by the rising need for automation across military platforms, including ground vehicles and UAVs. However, the market's growth is limited by the prevalence of the cyber-warfare to foresee market growth.
The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the active protection system supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at active protection system vehicle research and development centres.
As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the active protection system industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of the active protection system appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre-conditions.
The ground segment is expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period on the basis of the platform.
Active protection systems are designed to be compatible with any existing combat management system, which increases their feasibility and commonality. They enable defense from short-range maneuverable projectiles, sea-skimming weapons, and anti-tank-guided missiles, among others.
The technology uses sensors and radar, computer processing, fire control technology, and interceptors to find, target, and knock down or intercept incoming enemy fire. The scalability of these systems enables them to be deployed on a number of platforms. They offer advantages such as safety and counter-firepower and perform all functions, from surveillance and detection to destruction, including the selection of the next priority threat.
The soft kill system segment is anticipated to lead the active protection system market in the near future.
Soft kill systems, such as radar decoys are mounted on a warfare platform as a countermeasure system to deceive a radar operator into believing that they are actually the combat platform. They can be complemented with other systems such as radar warning receivers, missile warning systems, techniques generators, and chaff & flare dispensers to enhance the protection on a combat platform.
The defense segment led the active protection system market.
Based on end users, the defense segment dominates the active protection system market in 2022, driven by the increasing military expenditure of major economies of the Asia Pacific region, along with the rising number of conflicts, wars, and cross-border disputes in the region.
Competitive landscape
Major players such as Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), Israel Military Industries (Israel), KBM (Russia), Raytheon Company (US), Artis LLC (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), and ASELSAN SA (Turkey), among others, manufacture active protection systems.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Demand for Fighter Aircraft to Drive Market from 2022 to 2027
- Radar Decoys to Lead Active Protection System Market in 2022
- Rocket/Missile-Based Systems to Dominate Market from 2022 to 2027
- Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles to Command Largest Share
- Submarines to Account for Largest Market Size from 2022 to 2027
- Helicopters to Lead Among Airborne Active Protection Systems from 2022 to 2027
- South Korea to Register Highest CAGR in Active Protection System Market from 2022 to 2027
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Procurement of Combat Vehicles
- Increasing Geopolitical Instabilities
- Development of Advanced Combat Systems
- Automation of Defense Systems
- Increase in Asymmetric Warfare
Restraints
- Increasing Prevalence of Cyber-Warfare
- High Development and Maintenance Costs
- Opportunities
- Development of Secure Networks Against Cyber-Attack
Challenges
- Weapon Integration
- Electromagnetic Compatibility of Radar Antennas in Military Vehicles
Value Chain Analysis of Active Protection System Market
- Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business
- Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets
- Active Protection System Market Ecosystem
- Prominent Companies
- Private and Small Enterprises
Market Ecosystem
- Active Protection System Market: Patent Analysis
- Key Patents
- Average Selling Price of Active Protection System
Active Protection System Market: Trade Data
Industry Trends
Technology Trends
- Soft Kill System
- Infrared Technology
- Electro-Optic Jammers
- Hard Kill System
- Reactive Armor
- Counter-Directed Energy Weapons
- Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (Mems) and Nanotechnology
- Sensor Fusion
Impact of Megatrends
- Ai and Cognitive Applications
- Machine Learning
- Deep Learning
- Big Data
Use Case Analysis
- Active Protection System for Hx3 Tactical Truck
- Strikeshield Active Protection System
Company Profiles
