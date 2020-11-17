Global Activist Reveals Consequences of Ignoring Magna Carta 1215 Article 61

GREATER MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Jane Brown, the renowned author and advocate for transparency, has recently focused her attentions on the constant, detrimental mix of negative government and media messaging. Brown has researched and written about the global cycles of government oppression. Brown's point-of-view gives her readers a take on the premise of repetitive government divisiveness, that bane of culture where two or many sides of the people continue to fight each other for the truth.

The Magna Carta Article 61 Forgotten Word and The New System Sam Jane Brown

One of the ongoing issues is that the truth is elusive and manipulated by those who maneuver to hold all power. Maybe there is no truth. Brown discusses a dark force behind everything bad in the world and advocates for the people who are tired of not having more control over their own lives. Ms. Brown's books, Forgotten Word and The New System, have highlighted government enforcement of many laws, which do not have the people's best interest at the forefront.

"The Magna Carta 1215 Article 61 states the right to reject what is unfairly imposed upon people who are aware that governments are not abiding by the common law," says Brown. "The only constant seems to be confusion, stress and endless mixed messaging from governments and the media. The United Nations stays silent and won't speak out against the travesty of totalitarianism after having put its original efforts into peace and freedom for all countries. The Vatican nods at the fear and failures, but does little. There are forces beyond what we can see, forces that are otherworldly and infinitely powerful. The Global Elite have sold their souls to the Devil. The governments have sold their souls to the Global Elite. The media makes its money publicizing and constantly repeating messages of the exhaustive egos, in-fighting and attitudes of 'ours vs. theirs.' No one dares speak of solutions that are clear in the Magna Carta 1215 Article 61. In fact, for those influenced by the dark demons the more conflict the better. The bad actors are propelling a final agenda of hell."

According to Brown, The Magna Carta 1215 Article 61 is the only true law, because it states the right to reject what is put upon the people. She believes that citizens should rise up and demand to be treated like human beings, their divine right. The volume in peoples' ears is becoming deafening. The angst and pain imposed upon the masses has led people to turn to The Magna Carta 1215 Article 61 and brings to light how governments are not governing at all. They are imposing the will of the very few powerful forces driven and influenced by an agenda just waiting to pounce on the peoples' vulnerability.

Lawful rebellion provides a simple recourse for the people. How can they rebel and not have it held against them? The governments characterize rebellion of the people as treason, yet people know that these same governments are the ones that are treasonous, fascist and authoritarian. Dissent gets people thrown in jail. The more that the rest of the world sees dissenters portrayed as the bad ones in this charade, the more the distraction away from ongoing, evil leaders and their minions.

Brown is clear that now is the time for all good people to fight the good fight.

